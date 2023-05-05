Bahamian makes co-starring appearance in ‘Chicago P.D.’ episode

Grand Bahamian Shareka Hanna is continuing to land roles as she pursues an acting career, having appeared as Tenant #2 in “The Bleed Valve” episode of “Chicago P.D.” on Wednesday night.

Hanna had a co-starring role, playing a tenant to one of the main characters.

In the episode, a 12-year-old boy gets shot in her building, and Chicago police started knocked on her door, asking questions, to start the investigation.

Hanna landed the role for which she auditioned; she learned one week after auditioning that she had booked it.

Hanna who resides in Atlanta, flew to Chicago to film for the episode.

“The experience was amazing filming alongside Jason Beghe who plays [Sergeant Henry] Hank Voight, Marina Squerciati who plays [Officer] Kim Burgess and LaRoyce Hawkins who plays [Officer] Kevin Atwater,” said Hanna.

One thing that stands out to this Bahamian, who resides in Atlanta, other than filming was the cold.

“It was extremely cold while filming, but I enjoyed every moment of it,” she said.

Hanna did not have a watch party for the episode. She watched with her daughter Vadreka Benis, mom Donell Hanna, and brother Christopher Culmer.

“I was a bit nervous because I dislike watching myself on TV,” she said.

The appearance on the hit NBC drama was not Hanna’s first.

A few months back, she booked the lead role as Tiffany James in “Fatal Attraction” (2022) – a crime investigative and documentary series surrounding true life crime stories of love gone wrong which airs on TV One. Hanna appeared in season 12, episode 20.

“I always wanted to be on television – from I was a little girl,” she said.

I had developed a love for it when I attended one year of high school in Columbus, Ohio, for my junior year. I took drama class, and got to experience it before moving back to The Bahamas. The acting flame reignited when I saw the movie “12 Years a Slave” with Lupita Nyongo – and ever since, it was my mission to make it a reality of being on TV.”

She is currently training in script analysis and audition techniques has been living in Atlanta for three-and-a-half years as she pursues her acting career.

Hanna was born and raised in West End, Grand Bahama. She graduated from Sir Jack Hayward High, worked for The Grand Bahama Port Authority for 10 years before she relocated to the United States to pursue acting.

Hanna counts Academy-Award winning actresses Viola Davis, and Lupita Nyong’o as her influences.