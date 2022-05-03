News

Bahamian man killed in Canada

The Nassau Guardian


A Bahamian man living in Canada was shot and killed last month, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

Tessio Hanna, 39, was killed in Caledon, Ontario, Canada, on April 22, the ministry said.

“According to the Ontario Provincial Police, the death of Mr. Hanna, 39, was originally classified as suspicious when his body was found at a home in an area called Neil Promenade,” the ministry said in a statement.

“His death has now been reclassified as a homicide.

“The Bahamas High Commission in Ottawa is in communication with Ontario police as investigations continue, and will provide updates to the ministry’s headquarters as more information becomes available.”

The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

