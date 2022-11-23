Bahamian murder suspect deported from US

A 36-year-old Bahamian murder suspect was deported from the United States yesterday, police said.

Police said the man, 36-year-old Juvin Eric Sawyer, who is a Bimini resident, and also goes by Juvin Eric Strachan, was arrested in South Florida on June 9, 2022, by Border Patrol and Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He arrived in New Providence at 9:20 a.m. yesterday and was accompanied by ICE officers, police said.

Police added that the man will be flown in Grand Bahama where he will be questioned by police in connection with an outstanding murder, possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of dangerous drugs.