HomeNews

Bahamian murder suspect deported from US

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email November 23, 2022
329 Less than a minute

A 36-year-old Bahamian murder suspect was deported from the United States yesterday, police said.

Police said the man, 36-year-old Juvin Eric Sawyer, who is a Bimini resident, and also goes by Juvin Eric Strachan, was arrested in South Florida on June 9, 2022, by Border Patrol and Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).

He arrived in New Providence at 9:20 a.m. yesterday and was accompanied by ICE officers, police said.

Police added that the man will be flown in Grand Bahama where he will be questioned by police in connection with an outstanding murder, possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of dangerous drugs.

Photo of The Nassau Guardian The Nassau Guardian Send an email November 23, 2022
329 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of The Nassau Guardian

The Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

FTX’s $130 million real estate spree

November 23, 2022

FTX US: Company has a much as $300 mil. in Bahamas real estate

November 23, 2022

FTX Chapter 15 petition transferred to Delaware

November 23, 2022

‘What a loss’

November 23, 2022
Check Also
Close
Back to top button