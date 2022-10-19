Bahamian NBA trio to make season debut tonight 

The opening day of the National Basketball Association (NBA) got underway last night. Bahamian NBA players Chavano “Buddy” Hield, Kai Jones and DeAndre Ayton will kick off their 2022-2023 campaign tonight, as they look for a chance to hoist the Larry O’ Brien trophy at the end of the year for their respective teams.

Up first will be Chavano “Buddy” Hield and his Indiana Pacers welcoming the Washington Wizards to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana for a 7 pm Eastern Time matchup. The Charlotte Hornets’ Kai Jones will look to get some time on the court when they go on the road to play the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. That game kicks off at 9 pm Eastern Time. In the late game, DeAndre Ayton and his Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks, the team that bounced them from the NBA playoffs this year. This game will be carried live on ESPN at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona at 10 pm Eastern Time.

The Suns-Mavericks matchup will be a good one to watch, as the last time these two teams played each other was in the Western Conference semi-final last season. The number four-seeded Mavericks won that series 4-3 over Ayton’s number one-seeded Suns. It was in Game Seven that Ayton and head coach Monty Williams had a heated exchange of words that saw the big man playing just 17 minutes in that game, to finish with five points and four boards. Ayton’s future with the Suns was up in the air but over the summer, he signed a four-year, $133 million offer to stay with the team that drafted him.

This game is not pivotal at this point of the season, but the Suns will look to send a message to the league as they look to finish with the number-one seed again in the Western Conference. They finished with a 64-18 win/loss record last season. The number one pick in the 2018 NBA Draft will look to improve on his averages last year of 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds in 58 games last season. He has averaged a double-double in each of his four years in the league.

The center has a chance to further cement himself as one of the top centers in the league, with the contract situation not looming over his head anymore. The Suns swept the Mavericks 3-0 in the previous regular season.

This will be the first of four matchups between the Pacers and the Wizards. The teams split their four meetings down the middle last season. The Pacers finished with a 25-57 record last season. Hield will be starting off a full season for the Pacers after being traded mid-season from the Sacramento Kings last season. That did not stop his production, as he was still able to perform on a high level as the Pacers missed the playoffs.

His numbers in the 26 games he played for the Pacers were 18.2 points per game, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He shot the ball at a 44.7 percent clip from the field and made 36.2 percent from deep in 35.6 minutes per game. Overall, for both teams, he averaged 15.6 points per game in 81 games. The sharpshooter also averaged 30.9 minutes on the floor. Hield shot at a 40 percent clip from the field.

He had a busy summer playing for The Bahamas in four international games that included a pivotal victory against the US Virgin Islands in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Americas Qualifiers. The win propelled The Bahamas to the second round for the first time.

This will be the first of a two-game meeting this season between the Hornets and the Spurs. The Hornets swept the Spurs in their two meetings last season. The Hornets missed the playoffs last season with a 43-39 record.

Jones will look to get more playing time as he enters his sophomore season in the NBA with a new coach at the helm. He was featured in 21 games last season for the Hornets and averaged just three minutes per game. He averaged one point per game and shot 64.3 percent from the field. He spent some time in the NBA G-League, playing 24 games and averaging 31.7 minutes per game. He averaged a double-double at 18.3 points and 11 rebounds per game in the G-League.

Jones made his debut for the senior men’s national basketball team over the summer in the second round of the FIBA Basketball World Cup Americas Qualifiers and did not disappoint. His high-motor style of playing saw him making some highlight dunks and blocks. He averaged a solid 18 points and eight rebounds per game while shooting 60 percent from the field in the two games he played in. He averaged 33.8 minutes per contest.