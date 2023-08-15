Bahamian ocean advocate lands two international campaigns

Grand Bahama marine ecologist Alannah Vellacott has worked on two international projects: BB Swim, a new swimwear line by American fashion designer Brandon Blackwood and a collaboration between a UK-based reusable bottle brand Ocean Bottle and Disney to celebrate the launch of The Little Mermaid movie.

Vellacott, 33, was tasked to model swimsuits underwater for BB Swim and provide a voiceover and clips of her own underwater excursions for the Ocean Bottle campaign.

When asked about the opportunities, Vellacott noted that both brands aligned with her deep love for the ocean, which she said stems from her childhood.

“I grew up alongside the once-prolific mangrove creek system, the Hawksbill Creek,” she said.

“Every morning, I would see sharks, turtles, snappers, and big schools of parrot fish charging across the ocean.”

Her day-long adventures in the mangrove creek led her to become an ocean advocate, science communicator, a coral restoration specialist at Coral Vita, and a content creator.

She also became a brand ambassador for GoPro and the swimwear brands Fourth Element, Abysse, and the world’s leading diving instructor association PADI.

Her online work attracted the attention of fashion designer Brandon Blackwood who has styled various celebrities such as Beyoncé and Serena Williams.

In April, his marketing team offered Vellacott the opportunity to model pieces from Blackwood’s first swimwear line BB Swim which was released in May through his website.

She recruited the assistance of longtime friend and creative partner André Musgrove whose underwater filmmaking and photography work has been used in numerous projects for National Geographic, the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, Rolex, Cannon, and GoPro.

The two recreated popular shots and clips of Vellacott wearing BB Swim wear underwater at various shark diving sites, coral reefs, and the Sir Nicholas Nuttall

Coral Reef Sculpture Garden on New Providence, which was previously featured on the brand’s website.

“Working with Alannah is always amazing,” Musgrove said.

“She’s very talented in the water and has great communication skills underwater – which is a must. Alannah also has this ‘I’ll do it until I can’t do it anymore’ work mentality. It’s what pushes us to go for those memorable moments.”

Vellacott’s online work has also caught the attention of Ocean Bottle, which planned to promote their collaboration with Disney and England’s governing body for swimming and swim-based sports, Swim England.

Ocean Bottle dedicates itself to addressing ocean pollution through the sale of water bottles made with ocean-bound plastics that fund initiatives to collect plastic near coasts and waterways worldwide.

The brand also focuses on raising awareness as well as inclusivity.

In May, Ocean Bottle released a $44 limited edition “One World. One Ocean” bottle in conjunction with the release of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Vellacott was involved in the making of a promotional video that can be seen on Ocean Bottle’s YouTube page, showcasing the stories of various swim advocates to illustrate that the ocean can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of background, race, or nationality.

Vellacott said she was proud to represent Grand Bahamians.

“It feels amazing that I get to take not only my skin color, not only my passion, but I get to take my great little country wherever I go,” she said.

“It is my personal mission to ensure the world knows how important healthy oceans are to us, that we all belong in ocean spaces, and that, together, we can protect it.”