Bahamian overseas basketball players in action

Bahamian professional basketball players, Lashann Higgs, Tavario Miller and Willis Mackey Jr. were in action for their respective teams this past weekend as the overseas season is still early.

Higgs moved back to Spain to play in the Liga Femina Endesa. This time it was for Honzo Global Jairis where she is off to a decent start. She was in action on Sunday for them when they played her former team Bembibre PDM. Higgs erupted for a season-high 19 points to ensure that Jairis came away with an 85-73 victory.

The Harbour Island native played a season high 31 minutes and finished 6-for-12 from the field that included three triples. She made four of her five free-throws and finished with five assists and two rebounds to go with one steal.

In her previous contests, the third-year pro-guard scored nine and four points. She is averaging 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game as she gets acclimated to her new team.

Jairis now sports a 2-1 win/loss record on the season with the win and sits in fifth place in the standings.

Miller is playing for Shizuoka Veltex in the Japan B3 League. They played Gifu Swoops back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday. They convincingly won both games. They won the first matchup 98-75 and then came away with an 80-68 victory on Sunday.

The Long Island native was more impressive in Sunday’s victory when he notched a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. He was hot from the field going 6-for-9 and also missed one of his five free-throw shots. He got one steal in the game.

The season is young, but the Bahamian is averaging 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in six contests this season. He is also showing that he has swift hands as he is averaging two steals per game.

It is a fierce battle for Shizuoka at the top of the league as they sport a 5-1 record with three other teams. They sit in fifth position.

Shizuoka returns to action this coming Saturday and Sunday when they head on the road to take on Tokyo Hachioji Trains.

Mackey just completed his second game for his new team, CTC Lyon in the NM1 League in France. They were in action on Friday and got the 87-84 away win against AS Kaysersberg to move to 2-3 on the season. They sit in 10th position in Group B.

The Grand Bahama native came away with 11 points in 31 minutes on the floor as he went 5-for-11 from the field to come away with two rebounds and two assists. He had a game-high three steals and had the only block for his team.

In his first game for the French club, Mackey finished with 11 points but had six rebounds and two steals in a 75-61 loss against Andrezieux earlier that week.

Mackey and Lyon have a home game tomorrow against 4-1 Rouen Metropole Basket.