Bahamian pilots Delta flight into LPIA

Ryan Humes, a 30-year-old Bahamian First Officer with Delta Airlines, piloted his first Nassau-bound flight on Tuesday, August 8. The flight #1944 departed Atlanta at 9:45 a.m. and touched down at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) at 12:53 p.m.

Humes’ parents Monique McFarlane-Bain and Peniel Bain;

Dr. Kenneth Romer, Bahamas director of aviation; officials from Delta Airlines; NAD (Nassau Airport Development) and The Airport Authority, welcomed Humes, the flight crew and passengers.

Romer said it was special to have a young Bahamian male as the pilot-in-command.

“Notwithstanding Delta’s strong partnership with The Bahamas, what made this particular flight more special was to have a young Bahamian male as the pilot-in-command, proudly displaying our Bahamian flag and representing the many skilled and talented Bahamians making their contributions to the international aviation ecosystem,” said Romer.

Humes’ mother, Monique McFarlane-Bain, recalled that her son, at seven-years-old, made it his goal to fly for a major airline by the age of 30.

Captain Humes, a graduate of St. John’s College, upon completion of high school, migrated to the United States with his father Carlos Humes, to pursue a bachelor’s degree in aviation from Liberty University and later pursued aviation training at ATP flight school, Atlanta. He has been employed with Delta Airlines for the past seven months. Prior to Delta, he was captain with the US regional airline, Endeavor.

Flying into LPIA, his mother said, “He has returned to the place where his dreams were born.”