Bahamian rocket scientist lands US contract worth almost $1B

Bahamian rocket scientist and entrepreneur Aisha Bowe has landed an almost $1 billion contract with the US government’s National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), according to an article on the website of media company Black Enterprise.

The NGA’s website explains that it “is a combat support agency within the United States Department of Defense whose primary mission is collecting, analyzing, and distributing geospatial intelligence in support of national security”.

Bowe is also set to be the first black woman to travel with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Space program into Earth’s atmosphere where outer space begins.

Bowe has launched several successful businesses, including LINGO, a teaching tool that brings coding to even the smallest child.

She is no stranger to winning government contracts through her companies.

“The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency announced it had awarded a $947 million contract to Exacta Solutions, a joint venture with STEMBoard, of which Bowe is founder and CEO,” the Black Enterprise article said.

“STEMBoard is a tech company that creates smart systems and solutions for large-scale US federal and private sector clients. The grant is designed to provide support to NGA’s total life cycle acquisition management, strategic financial management, and strategic business management activities to Exacta Solutions.”

Bowe told Guardian Business in 2020 that she originally hoped STEMBoard would be a Silicon Valley success story amidst the technology firms resting comfortably within the bosom of a venture capital firm. But there were no takers.

She has therefore grown the company organically since 2013, without outside funding.

“Bowe’s extraordinary achievements are truly an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women, as she paves the way for increased representation in tech and aerospace,” the Black Enterprise article states.

“Her visionary leadership, relentless pursuit of excellence, and dedication to empowering the next generation make her a trailblazer and a role model for individuals from all walks of life.”