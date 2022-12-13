‘Bahamian to the Bone’ bonefishing on the rebound

Despite a pandemic and natural disasters, a particularly bony fish continues to make a splash for Bahamians and tourists alike.

The bonefish may be a common shallow water species, but its impact runs deep within these aquamarine waters.

Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT) Bahamian Initiative Manager Justin Lewis said there is cultural, ecological and economic value to these silvery creatures.

Pointing out the bonefish on the Bahamian 10 cent coin, he explained, “Historically, bonefish used to be the staple Bahamian diet before we got food imported from the US because they were easily accessible fish from the shoreline.”

Bonefish are typically found in depths of zero to six feet such as sand flats, mangroves, and seagrass beds.

Lewis, a marine biologist, describes the fish as ecosystem engineers; bottom feeders that recycle nutrients in their habitats.

He said they also provide substantial economic value as a major attraction for flat fishing enthusiasts.

“We (BTT) did an economic study in 2018,” Lewis said.

“It found that flat fishing brings in about $169 million to The Bahamas annually and benefits over 8,000 Bahamians, especially in the Out Islands.”

The following year, Hurricane Dorian dealt an immense blow to the bonefish industry on Grand Bahama when it destroyed 73 percent of the mangroves and damaged businesses such as the East End Lodge in McLean’s Town and H2O Bonefishing which operates out of the Pelican Bay Hotel in Port Lucaya.

But the industry has rebounded.

Lewis noted the mangroves are being replanted and said “the habitat is technically intact”.

Robert Neher, co-owner of East End Lodge, said recovering from Dorian and the pandemic has been a challenge.

“We got destroyed,” he said. “We got flattened, you know, and we built. We rebuilt completely. My main motivation was to get this lodge back up and running as fast as I could to get my staff re-employed.”

Once rebuilt, Neher found that guests, especially the older lodgers, were reluctant to travel because of COVID-19 and the subsequent protocols.

H2O owner Jason Franklin said that while his business was not badly damaged, it did feel the same effects indirectly.

“We work in partnership with the resort, so we wrap our services into a package,” Franklin explained. “So, in a way, we put people with an interest in fishing into the hotels while the hotel creates curiosity and interest for unknowing guests.”

Franklin found that potential guests were deterred as they worried about the condition of the island. He said the state of the airport made traveling to Grand Bahama difficult as some direct flights were discontinued.

Despite these issues, Neher and Franklin are optimistic as both have noticed a slow yet steady recovery.

“People want to come back,” said Franklin. “It is such a small community of people who fish all over The Bahamas and all over the world in this style of fishing. A lot of people support the industry in a way and help put money back in in terms of GoFundMe accounts to support guide lodges struggle.”

Neher agreed.

“What brings them there is not just the fishing, but it’s also camaraderie that they’re all there for one thing,” said Neher. “They’re rekindling old friendships and making new ones. It’s that sense of family that’s the hook.”