Bahamian track athletes turn it up over the weekend

It was a busy weekend for Bahamian track and field athletes, collegiately and professional, as the indoor season continues.

Olympic athletes, sprinter Tynia Gaither and hurdler Devynne Charlton, were in action at the American Track League Meet at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Gaither had a good run in the 200 meters (m), running a season’s best of 23.27 seconds to finish second. Gaither ran out of one of the outside lanes and was passed on the second curve by Puerto Rican Olympic gold medalist in the 100m hurdles Jasmine Comacho-Quinn who won with a personal best time of 22.54 seconds. American Jessica Beard was third with a time of 23.41 seconds.

Charlton, who runs for Puma, got out of the starting blocks of the 60m hurdles quickly, powering to the finish line in a time of 8.03 seconds. She finished fourth in a strong field. Winning that event was Jamaican Britany Anderson who ran a meet record of 7.82 seconds. Charlton improved on her heat time of 8.15 seconds.

Anthonique Strachan was in action at the Tyson Invitational at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Strachan was in action in the 60m dash, placing fifth in the final in 7.41 seconds. Winning that race was American Mary Beth Sant-Price who ran a personal best time of 7.04 seconds.

Strachan ran 7.39 seconds in the preliminaries.

Bahamian jumpers Laquan Nairn and Kaiwan Culmer were also in action at the Tyson Invitational. Nairn came out on top in the long jump event when he jumped 8.11m (26’ 7-1/4”) on his first attempt. He jumped over eight meters three times in this series. The University of Tennessee Volunteers’ (Vols) Carey McLeod was second when his final attempt registered 8.07m (26’ 5-3/4”). The University of Arkansas Razorbacks’ John Baker leapt 8.01m (26 3-1/2”) to place third.

Culmer was in action in the triple jump event, leaping a season’s best of 15.82m (51’ 11”) on his second attempt to finish fourth overall. Winning that event was Bermuda’s Jah-Nhai Perinchief who jumped a personal best and world leading 16.91m (55’ 5-3/4”).

Collegiate athlete Charisma Taylor was also in action at the Randal Tyson Track Center in the long jump and 60m hurdles for the Vols. She placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 6.45m (21’ 2”). She is now third all-time on the indoor long jump for the Vols. American Tara Davis won that event with a leap of 6.84m (22’ 5-1/4”).

In the 60m hurdles, Taylor powered her way across the finish line for fifth when she ran 8.10 seconds. Louisiana State University’s Alia Armstrong won that race with a personal best and college-leading 7.81 seconds.

Taylor clocked 8.05 seconds in the preliminaries. Also running in the preliminaries, for the Florida Gators, was Bahamian Sasha Wells who ran 8.48 seconds.

Wells’ teammate Doneisha Anderson ran 55.22 seconds to finish 30th out of 44 competitors in the 400m. American Shamier Little won that event with a time of 51.91 seconds.

Jyles Etienne made his season debut for the Indiana University Hoosiers at the Hoosier Hills Meet at the Gladstein Fieldhouse in Bloomington Indiana. He won with a clearance of 2.08m (6’ 9-3/4”). Indiana State University’s Nathan Kiger was second with a height of 2.05m (6’ 8-3/4”). Etienne’s teammate Tyrar Lackey was third when he cleared 2.01m (6’ 7”).

Megan Moss was in action at the Tiger Paw Meet at the Clemson University Indoor Complex in Clemson, South Carolina. She finished fifth in the 400m when she clocked 52.74 seconds for the University of Kentucky Wildcats. That race was won by her teammate Alexis Holmes who ran a facility-record of 51.24 seconds.

Moss and Holmes teamed up with Abby Steiner and Karimah Davis in the 4x400m relay to win that race while setting a world-leading, college-leading, and facility-record time of 3:27.27. The University of Texas was second with a time of 3:28.05. The University of South Carolina was third after clocking 3:29.36.

Also running for the Wildcats was Bahamian Jaida Knowles. She clocked 7.63 seconds to finish 37th in the 60m dash and 24.89 seconds to finish 57th in the 200m.

Shaun Miller was also at the Tiger Paw Meet, competing in the high jump event where he finished sixth for the Ohio State University Buckeyes. The sophomore cleared 2.13m (6’ 11-3/4”). Auburn University’s Dontavious Hill won that event with a height of 2.21m (7’ 3”).

Miller’s teammate Adrian Curry clocked 6.92 seconds in the 60m dash to finish 30th overall.

Alexis Tilford-Rutherford was in action in the long jump event at the Howie Ryan Invitational at the Yeoman Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas. The University of Houston Cougars freshman finished third with a leap of 5.59m (18’ 4-1/4”). That jump came on her fifth attempt. Winning that event was Cambree Harbaugh who jumped unattached. She leapt 5.69m (18’ 8”). Houston Baptist’s Meike Verdaasdonk recorded a jump of 5.68m (18’ 7-3/4”) to place second.

Bahamian Marissa White was in action for the Temple University Owls at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Massachusetts. It was the last meet of the Owls’ regular season indoors and White ran a personal best time of 54.39 seconds to win the 400m. The University of Delaware Hens’ Halima Scott was second with a time of 54.83 seconds. Sprint Tech’s Akrisa Eristee was third in 55.20 seconds.

Athletes are preparing for their conference championships, looking to climax their respective indoor seasons with strong showings.