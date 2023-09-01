Bahamian trio sees action in Zurich

It has been less than a week since the 2023 World Athletics Championship wrapped up and Bahamians Shaunae Miller-Uibo, Anthonique Strachan and Devynne Charlton were in action at the Wanda Diamond League Weltklasse Zürich held at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zürich, Switzerland yesterday.

Miller-Uibo, who was happy to finish the race healthy, was too much for the field in the 400 meters (m) when she clocked a season best time of 51.83 seconds to cross the finish line first. It was not a diamond league race but she did not mind running it.

“I was looking forward to the race,” Miller-Uibo said.

“I do not want any of the big races right now. I am just trying to get used to running again. I wanted to put on a great show and I had a lot of fun.”

Switzerland’s Annina Fahr finished second after stopping the clock at 51.97 seconds. Securing third place was Julia Niederberger who is also from the host country. She posted a time of 52.11 seconds.

The national and area record holder in the 400m saw an improvement from her season opener at the World Championships, which was 52.65 seconds. She did that time just a day short of two weeks. She liked the improvement but reiterated that she and her team are taking it one step at a time.

“We are just taking it slowly – piece by piece,” Miller-Uibo said.

“I am very happy with the season’s best. It took a lot out of me having not competed for a while but I am very happy.”

Miller-Uibo said she has one more meet after this one and then she looks forward to next season.

Strachan was in action in the 200m race that featured the world champion, Shericka Jackson of Jamaica and Great Britain’s Darryl Neita. After all it was said and done, the Bahamian settled for sixth place after running a time of 22.65 seconds out of lane five.

Jackson won that race powering across the finish line comfortably in 21.82 seconds. Neita was second in 22.25 seconds. American Kayla White was third in 22.33 seconds.

Strachan is looking to book her ticket for the Diamond League Final. She is in fifth place with 15 points.

Charlton was coming off her fourth-place finish at the world championships in the 100m hurdles but had to settle for eighth place. The national record holder in that event finished the race in a time of 12.75 seconds out of lane one.

Winning that race was Jamaican Danielle Williams in a time of 12.54 seconds. Second place went to American Alayshsa Johnson who edged out third place American Kendra Harrison in a time of 12.58 seconds. Harrison clocked 12.59 seconds.

Charlton is also looking to qualify for the Diamond League Final.

The inaugural Wanda Diamond League Xiamen will be the next Diamond League Meet on the calendar. That meet will be held at Egret Stadium in Xiamen, People’s Republic of China, on September 2.

The Allianz Memorial Van Damme Diamond League Meet will be held at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, on September 8, and the Diamond League Final, the Prefontaine Classic, will wrap up the Diamond League season at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA, September 16-17.