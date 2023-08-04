Bahamian troops in Haiti would offer training and technical help, Munroe says

The Bahamas’ commitment to send 150 people to Haiti as part of a multinational force is contingent on approval from the United Nations as well as widespread support from Haitians and is low risk for those involved, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said yesterday.

Munroe noted that the 150 people, if deployed, will offer technical assistance and training to the Haitian National Police.

“Earlier this week, we welcomed the government of Kenya’s decision to commit 1,000 personnel to lead a potential multinational force in Haiti under such a resolution, just as we previously welcomed the Jamaican government’s announcement that they would send officers,” Munroe said in a statement.

“We note that Canada has already deployed a CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft to provide much-needed surveillance and reconnaissance capacity and has also supplied specialized vehicles for the Haitian National Police.

“Because stabilizing the situation in Haiti is important to our national and regional security, The Bahamas continues to express our willingness to send up to 150 personnel to assist the Haitian National Police, in the eventuality that a multinational stabilizing force is authorized and materializes.

“We anticipate that Bahamian personnel would largely be engaged in offering technical and training support to the Haitian National Police.

“There are no easy answers for Haiti. But as long as the situation there continues to deteriorate, we will face the very expensive and growing burdens associated with incursions into our waters.

“The prime minister has emphasized that any involvement of Bahamian personnel will be contingent on negotiations to ensure the effort has widespread support in Haiti, is designed to be effective and results-oriented, and minimizes risk to those involved.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed this week that The Bahamas is committed to sending 150 people to Haiti as part of a multi-national force once the United Nations passes a resolution supporting the force.

Haiti has been ravaged by gang warfare since the assassination of its president in 2021.

UN agencies have said that murders, rapes, kidnappings and lynchings were on the rise in Haiti. Much of the violence, officials say, is concentrated in Port-au-Prince and gang related.

In May, mobs began attacking and killing suspected gang members in the street.

Officials said the violence in the country continues to escalate.

Munroe noted that a record number of Haitians were repatriated from The Bahamas last year.

“We have been very clear that although we are a compassionate nation, our country is in no position to bear any additional burdens,” he said.

He added, “We know, however, that with more than 100,000 square miles of ocean to patrol, we will continue to see a substantial number of incursions into our waters until the situation in Haiti stabilizes.

“For that reason, we continue to work with regional and international partners to address the security crisis.”