Bahamians among bartenders from 11 countries in Mount Gay Caribbean cocktail competition

The world’s oldest running rum distillery has invited bartenders from across the Caribbean to submit their own Mount Gay Black Barrel and Mount Gay XO cocktail recipes for a chance to win coveted prizes. In the phased competition, bartenders will participate in a masterclass hosted by United States Brand Ambassador Darrio Prescod, and showcase their creation using Black Barrel and XO on their social media channels.

Following the first competition phase, Bahamian bartenders competed at home during the month of June. Industry experts judged their creation, presentation, brand knowledge and originality. The finalists will be announced by July 2 and will be awarded a $500 prize and a trip to Barbados to compete on International Rum Day on August 16. The winner of the final competition will take home an all-expense paid trip to London Rum Festival, October 14-18, where they will be immersed in the London bar scene and have the opportunity to experience the iconic rum fest.

“We’re thrilled to see this competition come to fruition,” said Raphaël Grisoni, managing director at Mount Gay. “After putting this to the side due to travel restrictions, we’re happy to see bartenders all over the Caribbean excited to create their own XO and Black Barrel cocktails for the global stage.”

The competition will also run locally in Turks & Caicos, Barbados, United State Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, Antigua, Trinidad, St. Marteen and St. Barths during the final weeks of June with semifinalists announced by July1.

