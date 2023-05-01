Sports

Bahamians compete at the Drake Relays

Not only were Bahamians in action at the Penn Relays, but the Drake Relays as well.

The 113th edition of the Drake Relays took place at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa, this past weekend.

Devynne Charlton was in action in the invitational women’s 100m hurdles. She clocked 12.71 seconds to finish fifth.

There was an American sweep in that event as Tia Jones won in 12.44 seconds, Tonea Marshall was second in 12.61 seconds and former world champion Nia Ali finished third in 12.67 seconds. World record holder Tobi Amusan, of Nigeria, edged 

Charlton for fourth, finishing in 12.69 seconds.

In the college women’s 100m, Denisha Cartwright, a junior for Minnesota State University at Mankato, qualified for the final with the second fastest time, running 11.50 seconds in the heats. She came back in the final and finished second again, this time running 11.49 seconds.

Amira Young, a senior at Minnesota State University at Moorhead, won that event in 11.31 seconds. Cartwright was second and Erin Kinney, of South Dakota, a junior, finished third in 11.51 seconds.

In the college men’s triple jump, Shyrone Kemp, a senior for Minnesota State University at Moorhead, finished fifth with a distance of 14.94m (49’ 0-1/4”).

Roman Kuleshov, of Iowa Central Community College, won that event with a leap of 15.27m (50’ 1-1/4”). Praise Aniamaka, a sophomore from Purdue, finished second with a leap of 15.23m (49’ 11-3/4”). Jonathan Wilburn, a junior from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, was third with a leap of 15.07m (49’ 5-1/2”).

Onyekachi Ukaobasi, representing Minnesota State University at Mankato, edged Kemp for fourth, finishing with a best leap of 15.04m (49’ 4-1/4”).

Competing for the North Dakota State Bison, senior Daejha Moss finished 14th in the college women’s long jump with a jump of 5.43m (17’ 9-3/4”). She was 17th in the women’s triple jump with a leap of 11.37m (37’ 3-3/4”).

