Bahamians in action at Junkanoo Bowl doubles

There were no Bahamians playing in the singles yesterday, but there were several in action in the boys’ and girls’ doubles at the International ITF Federation J30 Junkanoo Bowl tournament, at the National Tennis Center.

Three Bahamians were able to advance to the doubles semifinals set for today, including the duo of Jerald Carroll and Jackson Mactaggart. Bahamian Michael Major Jr. teamed up with Australian Cruz Hewitt, son of former professional tennis player Lleyton Hewitt.

Carroll and Mactaggart made it to the semifinals when they quickly took care of Bahamian Savano Hanna and Hong Kong’s Kwong Wai Ma. The Bahamian duo won 6-0 and 6-1 in that quarterfinal match.

In their opening match, the Bahamian duo took care of Yared Alfred and Bahamian Anthony Burrows 6-4 and 7-6. They will face United States’ (US) Jake Khera and Felix Puyplat.

Major and Hewitt, the number one seeded duo, got the bye in the first round. They then got the walkover victory over Christopher Condoianis and Ayden Fraire in the quarterfinals. They will play Tommy Rainyn and Benjamin Willwerth.

On the girls’ side, no Bahamians made it to the semifinals. Playing in the quarterfinals was Grand Bahamian duo of Jalisa Clarke and Rachel Thompson. They were stopped by Americans Jessica McLean and Annika Warkentin in two sets 0-6 and 2-6.

Advancing to the quarterfinals was the team of Breann Ferguson and Takaii Adderley. They were set to play against South Korea’s Dain Lee and American Milana Sofizade, but Adderley picked up an injury and they had to withdraw from the tournament.

In the round of 16, Ferguson and Adderley went up against Marissa Alexander and Aqeela Malik. The Bahamian duo quickly won 6-1 and 6-1.

“It was a good match,” Ferguson said. “I think we played very well, although I felt we could have played better. My serves need a little more work but the way in which the results came it was good.”

Adderley, who lives in the US, was a little disappointed that she hurt her ankle and they had to withdraw.

“I wanted to push through and see how far the ankle took me by icing it. It was amazing playing at home. The heat is different, especially in the afternoon match.”

The boys’ and girls’ singles finals will also get underway today. The boys’ final will see top-seeded Willwerth playing against second-seeded Hewitt. The girls’ finals will see second-seeded Lee going up against Natalie Oliver.

Action gets underway at 9 a.m. today.