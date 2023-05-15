Bahamians in action at NCAA DI championships

It was a busy weekend for Bahamians in NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Division I (DI) conference action for their respective schools.

Bahamian and University of Nebraska Cornhuskers’ Rhema Otabor made the most of her fourth throw to win the Big Ten javelin title at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington, Indiana. The NCAA DI leader in that event threw the javelin 57.85 meters (m) (189’ 9”) to secure the title. She led a trio of Cornhuskers to sweep that event. Maddie Harris was second with a throw of 56.33m (184’ 9”), and Mirta Kulisic was third with a throw of 53.12m (174’ 3”).

Shaun Miller was also in action in Indiana for his Ohio State University Buckeyes in the high jump. He placed third with a height of 2.17m (7’ 1-1/2”). The Cornhuskers’ Mayson Conner and Tyus Wilson were first and second, respectively. Conner cleared 2.20m (7’ 2-1/2”), while Wilson also recorded 2.20m.

Terrence Jones and Antoine Andrews helped their Texas Tech Raiders to lift the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field trophy with a silver medal each at the John Jacobs Track Complex in Norman, Oklahoma. The Raiders won with a Big 12 record of 179 points. Jones and teammate Courtney Lindsey needed a photo finish to determine the winner, as they both clocked 10.08 seconds. In the end, it was Lindsey who was the winner after he ran 10.076 seconds and Jones ran 10.080 seconds. The University of Texas Longhorns’ Marcellus Moore was third after posting 10.17 seconds.

Andrews was a part of a trio of Texas Tech hurdlers that swept the 110m hurdles race. Andrews’ second place finish saw him powering across the finish line in 13.46 seconds. Caleb Dean finished in 13.44 seconds to win that race. Placing third was Taylor Rooney with a time of 13.53 seconds.

Jones and Lindsey teamed up with Adam Clayton and Don’dre Swint to set a facility and meet record in the 4x100m relay race. Jones anchored the quartet to a season’s best and NCAA DI leading time of 38.24 seconds. The Longhorns was second with a time of 38.89 seconds. Baylor University was third in 39.12 seconds.

Wanya McCoy ran a personal best of 20.41 seconds (20.403) for his Clemson University Tigers to win the silver medal in the 200m at the Atlantic Coast Conference Outdoor Championships, at the Paul Derr Track and Field Facility in Raleigh, North Carolina. His teammate Cameron Rose ran a personal best of 20.31 seconds to win that race. Florida State University’s Amir Willis was third in 20.41 seconds (20.410).

McCoy teamed up with Rose, D’Andre Anderson and Tarees Rhoden for a memorable run in the 4x400m, when they clocked a meet record time of 3:02.25. That victory gave the Tigers their first outdoor title since 2004. The University of Louisville was second with a time of 3:03.44. The University of Miami was third when they clocked 3:08.49.

It was victory for McCoy and his 4x100m teammates of Rose, Guinove Joanus and Giano Roberts ran a facility record and tied the meet record when the clocked 38.69 seconds. Florida State was second with a time of 38.74 seconds. Louisville was third with a time of 38.87 seconds.

The University of Texas at San Antonio Texas senior Acacia Astwood broke her school record in the hammer throw to win the silver medal at the Conference-USA Championships at the University of North Texas Track and Field Stadium in Denton, Texas. She posted a distance of 59.39m (194’ 10”). Winning that event was Rice University’s Tara Simpson-Sullivan with a big throw of 67.86m (222’ 8”). Florida International University’s Michaelle Valentin was third with a throw of 58.85m (193’ 1”)

Several Bahamians were in action at the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The University of Tennessee Volunteers’ Charisma Taylor was second in the triple jump with a leap of 13.99m (45’ 10-3/4”). Winning that event was the University of Florida Gators’ Jasmine Moore posting a facility record and season’s best 14.14m (46’ 4-3/4”). The University of Georgia Bulldogs recorded 13.68m (44’ 10-3/4”).

The long jump saw Taylor and the University of Kentucky Wildcats’ Anthaya Charlton competing. Charlton won the silver medal posting a personal best of 6.74m (21’ 11-1/2”) on her final jump. Taylor’s best jump came on her fourth jump that saw her recording 6.51m (21’ 4-1/4”). Moore won that event on her final jump of 6.88m (22’ 7”).

Taylor finished fourth with a personal best time of 12.84 seconds in the 100m hurdles. Winning that race was LSU Tigers’ Alia Armstrong with a meet, facility and personal best time of 12.40 seconds.

Charlton clocked a personal best of 11.11 seconds in the 100m preliminaries to advance to the final. She was sixth in the final with a time of 1.23 seconds. The Volunteers’ Jacious Sears won that race with a time of 10.96 seconds.

The freshman was in action on the second leg in the 4x100m relay team that included Victoria Perrow, Masai Russell and Karimah Davis. They finished second with a time of 42.93 seconds. The Tigers narrowly won 42.92 seconds. The Bulldogs placed third running a time of 43.20 seconds.

The Wildcats’ Megan Moss was in action in the 400m, but was unable to make the finals after finishing with a time of 53.33 seconds. Moss and her relay team of Davis, Tamia Fuller and Dajour Miles placed fourth in the 4x400m relay. They stopped the clock at 3:30.03. Texas A&M won with a time of 3:26.64.

The NCAA DI regional championships are up next.