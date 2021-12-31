Bahamians listed among top 30 in World Athletics Rankings

It has been a tough 20-plus months for athletes around the world in all the sporting disciplines. The year 2021 gave some glimmer of hope of what’s to come as the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics is now in the history books. Bahamian track and field athletes were able to showcase their talents this past season, climbing to the top 30 in their various events.

Leading the way for the Bahamian contingent at the top of list in the men and women’s 400 meters (m) races were Steven Gardiner and Shaunae Miller-Uibo. Other athletes who made the top 30 lists were Brianne Bethel, Donald Thomas, Tynia Gaither and Devynne Charlton. All six athletes competed at the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, this past summer.

In addition to finishing with the fastest time in the women’s 400m, Miller-Uibo also was in the top 10 the in the women’s 200m dash for 2021 with the ninth-fastest time. She had a perfect season in the women’s 400m as her dominance was on full display when she won the gold medal at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo at the 2020 Olympic Games. Her time of 48.36 seconds was a new area record, and by extension, a new Bahamian national record.

It’s the first time that a woman has repeated as Olympic Champion in the women’s 400m since Marie-José Pérec, of France, in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1996, and Miller-Uibo also joined Pérec as the only woman in history to win multiple Olympic titles in the women’s 400m. She is the only Bahamian to ever win two individual gold medals at the Olympics.

Miller-Uibo’s season’s best time of 22.03 seconds in the 200m was good enough to place her ninth in the world, that time came in her first outdoor meet of the year – the Pure Athletics Spring Invitational at the National Training Center in Clermont, Florida. She placed first in that race.

Miller-Uibo has Bahamian company in the top 30 in the 200m with Grand Bahamian Bethel on that list. Her time of 22.54 seconds placed her tied for 27th overall. That time was done at the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships back in May at the University of South Florida Track Complex in Tampa, Florida.

Gardiner was an absolute monster on the track as he was unbeaten in the men’s 400m this year. His time of 43.85 seconds in the Olympic final tied the world lead and was enough to win the gold medal in the men’s 400m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. He is the first individual male gold medalist for The Bahamas in Olympics history. It is his also his second-fastest time ever behind the 43.48 seconds he ran in Doha, Qatar, for the world title in 2019.

He shares the top spot in the 400m with American Randolph Ross.

Charlton had a stellar outdoor season in the 100m hurdles. She was able to break the Bahamian national record in May with a time of 12.61 seconds at the USATF (USA Track & Field) Golden Games at Hilmer Lodge Stadium, in Walnut, California. That time put her tied at number 13 in the world in that event. It was a great accomplishment for her as she battled back from injuries to make it to the 100m hurdles final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games placing sixth overall with a time of 12.74 seconds.

Gaither was close to dipping under 11 seconds this season in the 100m with a personal and season’s best time of 11.02 seconds. At the end of the year, her time placed her tied at number 26 in the world in that event. She ran that time back in April at the TRUFit Athletics Sprint Classic at Tropical Park Track in Miami, Florida.

The Grand Bahamian advanced to the semifinals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games where she bowed out with a sixth-place finish in her semifinal heat with a time of 11.31 seconds.

Rounding out the Bahamian contingent is high jumper Thomas. The veteran jumper was still putting up good jumps and was able to record a season’s best leap of 2.28m (7’ 5-3/4”). It was enough for him to be on the top 30 list, tied at number 28. He achieved that height at the AtleticaGeneve Meet at the Centre Sportif in Bout-du-Monde, Geneve, Switzerland, back in June. Thomas bowed out at the 2020 Olympic Games at a height of 2.21m (7’ 3”) in the qualifying rounds.

It is a great achievement for The Bahamas to have six athletes on the top 30 list heading into next year. The year 2022 is another big year from Bahamian track and field athletes as the World Athletics Outdoor Championships gets underway next summer in Eugene, Oregon.