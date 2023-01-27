Bahamians meet up in the NCAA

Bahamians A.J. Storr and Fredrick King Jr. faced off against each other on Wednesday night in National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Big East action at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. In the end, King and the Creighton University Bluejays easily took care of Storr and the St. John’s University Red Storm, 104-76.

King came off the bench and played 13 minutes in the win for his team. He went 3-for-3 from the field, finishing with seven points. The freshman also had four rebounds in the Bluejays’ 12th win of the season. They improve to a 12-8 win/loss record and a 6-3 record in Big East competition.

It was a career night for Storr in points scored as he led all players with 23 points in 32 minutes of play and was able to finish 9-for-16 from the field in the loss. The freshman went 3-for-5 from deep while picking up two rebounds. The Red Storm now post a 13-8 record while having a 6-3 record in Big East play.

The game had three lead changes in the first half, but once the Bluejays took control, they never looked back.

Storr got on the scoreboard with a three point shot at the 18:06 mark of the first half. It put his team up 7-6. He made another trey at the 15-minute mark to put his team in front again, 15-12. King got on the scoreboard with a layup to put his team up 27-19 at the 8:01 mark.

After a strong start for both teams, the Bluejays were able to take a double-digit lead with 2:12 left in the first half. At the end of the first half, the Bluejays were ahead, 52-39. They shot the ball efficiently, making 55.6 percent of their shots from the field in the first half.

In the second half, the Bluejays’ dominance continued as they kept their foot on the throttle and extended their lead to 20 points on a made free throw by King with 9:43 left in the second half. The lead never got below 20 again as the Bluejays scored 52 points again while the Red Storm scored 37 points in the second half.

For the game, the Bluejays shot 56.7 percent from the field and scored 17 points off turnovers. The Bluejays shared the rock well with 21 assists.

This was the first time that Storr cracked the 20-point mark. His previous career-high was 16 points. He is averaging 7.1 points per game and shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from deep.

King is averaging 4.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 10.8 minutes per game this season and started in three of his 20 games played.

The former C.I Gibson Senior High School student-athlete and his Bluejays will host number 13 ranked Xavier University on Saturday morning at 11:15. Xavier got the best of Creighton, 90-87, two weeks ago.

Storr and the Red Storm will look to stop a two-game slide when they host the Georgetown University Hoyas on Sunday at 2 p.m. They will play at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.