Bahamians participate in FINA Swimming Cup

Three Bahamian swimmers were in action in the FINA (International Swimming Federation) Swimming Cup 2022 third leg in Indianapolis, Indiana in the United States from Thursday, November 3 to Saturday, November 5 at the Indiana University Natatorium.

Taking a break from school to swim for The Bahamas in the short course (25 meters) meet were Lamar Taylor, Nigel Forbes and Mark-Anthony Thompson. Taylor swam in six events, Forbes in three, and Thompson swam in two.

Taylor’s best result came in the 50m freestyle where he clocked 22.03 seconds to finish 15th overall. His second-best finish came in the 50m backstroke when he swam 24.38 seconds to rank in the top 20 at number 20. He missed out on a top 25 finish when he was ranked at number 26 in the 50m butterfly with a time of 23.93 seconds. He then swam the 100m medley where he clocked 57.40 seconds to place number 33 overall.

He was number 35 overall in the 100m free and the 100m back. The Henderson State University sophomore swam 55.87 seconds in the 100m back. In the 100m free, he touched the wall in 49.27 seconds.

Forbes was set to swim in four races but started in three of them and got a did not start (DNS) tag to the 100m medley. His best finish was 26th overall in the 200m butterfly after recording a time of 2:01.38. The 50m fly race saw him placing number 36 overall after he touched the wall in 24.71 seconds. The St. George’s High School student-athlete’s final race at the swimming cup, the 100m fly, saw him finishing with a time of 53.97 seconds.

Thompson was in action in both breaststroke sprint races. He placed 25th overall in the 50m breaststroke event with a time of 28.59 seconds. The Howard University junior touched the wall in 1:04.13 to place 35th overall.

It has been quite the year for Taylor who has proudly competed for The Bahamas in two highly competitive international meets. He was in Budapest, Hungary at the FINA World Championships in June and in Birmingham, England at the Commonwealth Games in August. He may travel to the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championship next month in Melbourne, Australia.

Forbes was in action for The Bahamas at the CARIFTA Games in Barbados in April. He then went to the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Lima, Peru in September.

This is Thompson’s first international

competition that he swam for The Bahamas this year. He has represented The Bahamas previously on junior teams.

Thompson and Taylor returned to their various universities in the United States where they will continue their swimming season while Forbes returned to Grand Bahama to prepare for the local swimming season.

The Bahamas Aquatics Federation will send a team to the 16th FINA World Short Course Swimming Championship that is set for December 13-18 in Melbourne, Australia. It will be the final international meet that The Bahamas will participate in for 2022. The team will be ratified at a later date.