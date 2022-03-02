Bahamians prepare for NCAA basketball postseason

National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I and II basketball regular seasons are winding down and Bahamian basketball players, and a coach, will turn their attention to their respective conference championships, some getting underway as early as last night.

It was a redemption season for the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) Lady Rebels and Head Coach Yolett ‘Coach Yo’ McPhee-McCuin as they finished the regular season with a 22-7 win/loss record, including a 10-6 mark in a tough Southeastern Conference (SEC) in which they clinched the number four seed going into the conference championships. That was the Lady Rebels’ best finish in conference play since the 1993-94 season.

“To come from not winning a conference game and to now being one of the top four teams in the SEC, I am proud,” McPhee-McCuin said.

The Lady Rebels were rewarded with a double-bye and will tip off their postseason play on Friday March 4 at 3.30 p.m. with a quarterfinal match-up against an opponent yet to be determined. The tournament is set for Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, with the first round getting underway today.

Last season, the Lady Rebels finished 15-12 overall and 4-10 record in SEC play. They were eliminated by the University of Tennessee Lady Vols, 77-72, in the tournament quarterfinals.

The Lady Rebels lost 71-57 to the number one ranked team in the nation, the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, on Sunday – their second loss to the Gamecocks this season.

On the men’s side, Sammy Hunter still has two games left before the Rebels’ men’s team begin play in the SEC Tournament that is set for March 9-13. They currently have a 13-16 overall record and a 4-12 SEC record. The tournament will be played at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The Rebels sits at number 12 in the conference and had a tough matchup last night against the third best team in the conference, the University of Kentucky Wildcats (23-6, 12-4 SEC). No score was available up to press time. Hunter and the Rebels will play their final regular season game on Saturday.

Saturday past, they fell to Texas A&M Aggies, 76-66. Hunter played 15 minutes and scored seven points on 2-for-2 shooting from the field. He had three rebounds and one blocked shot. On the season, he has come off the bench and is averaging 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds per game in 10 minutes per contest.

Riding a three-game winning streak, Garvin Clarke and the University of Akron Zips are on a path to secure a spot in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) postseason tournament. They are sitting in the fifth spot in the conference with two games left in the season. They sport a 19-9 overall record and a 12-6 record in conference play. The MAC postseason is set for March 10-12 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Clarke finished with nine points on 2-for-3 shooting from the field when his Zips took care of the Ohio University Bobcats 91-83 on Friday. The Bahamian finished a perfect 2-for-2 from deep and grabbed four rebounds. His team played Ball State University last night, but no score was available up to press time. They will wrap up their season on Friday.

Clarke is averaging three points and 2.4 points per game in 13.3 minutes per game in the 28 games he appeared in this season.

In NCAA Division II play, Lathaniel Bastian and the Angelo State University Rams got their Lone Star Conference play underway last night against the 10th-seeded University of Texas at Permian Basin at the Junell Center in San Angelo, Texas. No score was available up to press time.

The Rams finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the conference with a 19-8 overall record and a 9-6 record in conference play. In their final regular season game on Saturday, they easily took care of the University of Texas at Tyler Patriots, 88-64. The Bahamian finished with seven points in that game on 3-for-7 shooting from the field. He added seven boards.

Bastian averaged 11.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season. He shot the ball well all season – 61.2 percent from the field. The forward averaged 21.3 minutes per game in 27 games played and had 12 starts. He leads the team in blocked shots at 1.4 blocks per game.

Malachi McCoy has shown great improvement this season for the Benedict College Tigers, helping them earn a first-round bye in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Tournament. They finished the season with a 20-6 record and a 14-3 record in SIAC play. They finished second in the Eastern Conference. The Tigers start postseason action tomorrow against LeMoyne-Owen College at 4:45 p.m. at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

McCoy and the Tigers head into the postseason as winners of eight of their last 10 games that included a 71-59 win in their final regular season game over Allen College last week Tuesday. The Bahamian had 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field and three rebounds in 23 minutes on the floor.

The junior is averaging 10.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He leads the team in rebounds and is the third-highest scorer on the team. McCoy shot 58.3 percent from the field this season and averaged 1.3 blocks per game.