Bahamians receive Gospel Hip Hop Awards nominations

Cornet “NagiaSym” Symonette, Vanessa Clarke, and Chosen Soldiers have garnered 11 Gospel Hip Hop Awards nominations between themselves. NagiaSym leads the way with six nominations, Clarke has three, and Chosen Soldiers has two.

NagiaSym has received nomination nods in the Best Female Gospel Hip Hop Artist, Best Female Gospel Reggae Artist, Best Female Caribbean Artist, Best Caribbean Video, Best Gospel Reggae Song, and Best Female New Artist categories.

Cornet “NagiaSym” Symonette.

Clarke’s nomination nods were for Best Female Caribbean Artist, Best Caribbean Video, Best Caribbean Song, and Best Female New Artist.

Chosen Soldiers, brothers Don Jr., 16, and Chaz Major, 12, who seek to capture young souls through utilizing their talents for Christ by praising, glorifying and exalting the Lord through music ministry, has received nods for Best Gospel Reggae Video, and Best Gospel Hip Hop Youth (14 and younger).

Fans of the Bahamian gospel artists can vote for them in their respective categories on thegospelhiphopawards.com. The awards show is scheduled for Saturday, May 21.

The award show is presented by multi-award winning and nominatee Jay Williams, the winner of two Rhythm of Gospel Awards, three Kingdom Sound Prayzefest Awards, Gospel Music Choice Awards, The Spin Awards, International Radio Presenter, and S&M Award winner.

He said the goal of the Gospel Hip Hop Awards is to show love to everyone spreading the gospel of God worldwide in their own way.

The awards show is in its second year, honors artists in gospel hip hop, Caribbean gospel, gospel reggae, spoken word, urban gospel, Latino gospel and best DJs.

“I want to make sure everyone feels appreciated for what they all are out here doing for the kingdom of God,” said Williams.

NagiaSym transitioned to the genre of Caribbean Urban Gospel, which means, when you hear her music, you can expect to hear little afro beat, some reggae, and a little Calypso all mixed in together. According to NagiaSym, she does not want to be just the traditional singer or the worship leader that everyone expects. She wants to be something totally different.

NagiaSym also performed at the first Gospel Hip Hop Awards in Conyers, Georgia in June 2021.

Clarke, a gospel music minister for three decades, has had a series of health challenges and has not been able to walk since 2018, due to a degenerative neurological disorder, but she does not let those challenges deter her from using her voice to give praise to the Lord.

BAHAMIAN NOMINEES FOR GOSPEL HIP HOP AWARDS

Best Female Gospel Hip Hop Artist

NagiaSym

Best Female Gospel Reggae Artist

NagiaSym

Best Female Caribbean Artist

Vanessa Clarke

NagiaSym

Best Gospel Reggae Video

Chosen Soldiers

Best Gospel Hip Hop Youth (14 and younger)

Chosen Soldiers

Best Caribbean Video

Vanessa Clarke

NagiaSym

Best Gospel Reggae Song

NagiaSym

Best Caribbean Song

Vanessa Clarke

Best Female New Artist

NagiaSym

Vanessa Clarke