Bahamians reflect on independence

A philosophical rationale for independence framed by two big ideas is national sovereignty and natural rights. The thrust toward becoming an independent nation is a big change – arguably the biggest change in a country’s history.

Slavery was officially abolished in The Bahamas in 1838. Many former slaves remained on the land and eventually became landowners themselves.

Although all residents of The Bahamas were free, the islands remained a colony of the United Kingdom, but much of the day-to-day governing of the country was actually based in The Bahamas. This was a major factor that led to a peaceful negotiation for independence.

In 1964, after decades of debate and legal maneuvering, Great Britain granted The Islands of The Bahamas limited self-government. In 1969, The Bahamas finally became a British Commonwealth, which effectively ended colonial rule.

The Bahama Islands became a sovereign nation on July 10, 1973, ending 325 years of British rule.

One minute to midnight on July 9, the Union Jack was lowered for the last time as the official flag of The Bahamas.

One minute after midnight on July 10, a reported crowd of 50,000 saw the black, turquoise and gold flag of The Bahamas raised.

The Bahamas was an independent nation.

As The Bahamas celebrates its 50th Anniversary of Independence, on July 10, 2023, Bahamians who were born in a pre-and-post-independent Bahamas, reflect on what independence means to them.

Bahamians born pre-independence speak to having seen it ushered in, their recollection of the eve of independence and what that feeling was like for them; while Bahamians born in and independent Bahamas speak to what independence means to them.

“Independence means, obviously, freedom, but to me an independent nation means that we are free or should be free to chart the course of our nation; to ensure that we have a free, self-sufficient, economically vibrant nation in 50 years to come.

“As a child, I was of mixed heritage and of mixed feelings about our nation demanding freedom. So, the anticipation of us being set free from the British was quite tame.

“On the eve of independence, we did not attend the ceremony, but even as a child, I was aware that this was something grand and exciting. When I was able to watch film of the events of July 10th, 1973, I understood fully that this was truly a moment in time that I should have witnessed.

“Although we are 50 years removed from the British, I believe that we have done well as an independent country, although we still have much growing to do.

“I’ve come to realize as an adult that indeed our independence was a great thing for our country, and I am proud to live in an independent Bahamas. Are we where we should be? Not yet! Will we get there? I have hope in the youth of our nation and I believe that our later, will sure be greater! Born, bred, ga ded! Bahamian.”

– Carla Reckley-Smith

Age: 57

“Independence to me means that my forefathers have fought for the right to be independent. Blood sweat, tears, being bold and courageous – not settling for the bare minimum. So with that, it’s an honor to celebrate my country yearly.”

– Jamal Small

Age: 35

“As someone born in an independent Bahamas, the history of independence holds deep significance to me. Independence means that I am the dreams of our ancestors from the Burma Road Riots. The fight of our grandmothers and mothers from the Suffrage Movement. The audacity, vigor and boldness of our grandfathers to demand rights. The symbol of a Mace being thrown out the window, the celebration of Majority Rule Day and at last, the daughter of an independent Bahamas.

“Independence is about self-determination, the power to make decisions that best serve our people and protect our interests. It means the opportunity to embrace our identity with a rich culture and heritage to celebrate. It means having a voice in shaping our society to reflect the values and aspirations of our Bahamian society.

“Independence instills a sense of pride and ownership in our accomplishments, knowing that we are architects of our own progress. Independence invites us to preserve and promote our unique Bahamian identity, culture, spirit and country.

“In essence, independence is the result of our ancestors believing we deserve more, a reminder of our collective strength, resilience, and unity as a people. Independence means embracing our Bahamian spirit, culture and people. Independence is a belief we ought to strive towards even 50 years from now.”

– Kaché Knowles

Age: 28

“I was born in an independent Bahamas.

“To me independence speaks to the ability for one to be completely self-reliant and self-sustaining. It speaks to the ability to be bold, forward-thinking, and free from influence, aid or support of others. However, also understanding when to liaise with visionaries and disrupters to advance one’s own agenda for the betterment of our nation is an integral component of independence.”

– Antonio Hall

Age: 38

