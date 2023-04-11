Bahamians set two CARIFTA records 

For the fourth straight time, The Bahamas finished second to Jamaica in CARIFTA track and field, ending The Bahamas-hosted meet with 41 total medals this time — eight gold, 13 silver and 20 bronze.

Jamaica won CARIFTA track and field for a 37th straight time, finishing with a whopping 71 medals, including 39 gold, 20 silver and 12 bronze. Trinidad and Tobago rounded out the top three countries with 22 total medals — five gold, seven silver and 10 bronze.

The Bahamas doubled its gold medal count from a year ago in Kingston, Jamaica, and more than doubled its total medal count.

Last year, The Bahamas won four gold medals, six silver and seven bronze for 17 total medals.

Jamaica saw its gold medal count and total medal count reduced.

Last year, on their home turf, the Jamaicans collected 45 gold medals, 29 silver and 18 bronze medals for 92 total medals.

“I can truly say that we came, we saw and we conquered,” said Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations (BAAA) President Drumeco Archer.

“I believe this would be one of the greatest performances that we … had in our CARIFTA history, and to do it during the 50th year of independence is a special feeling.

“Winning eight gold medals at CARIFTA for a nation our size is no small task, and when you add in two CARIFTA records, that makes the feat even more remarkable.

“Track is back. We certainly liked what we saw and we couldn’t have done it without the support of the entire sporting and track and field community and for that we say thank you.

“We are proud of the entire team and we will certainly celebrate their accomplishments.”

The two record performances Archer spoke of came in the under-17 girls javelin in which The Bahamas won gold and silver and the open boys pole vault in which Brenden Vanderpool broke a 36-year-old national record that was held by his father and the CARIFTA record.

In the under-17 girls javelin, Kamera Strachan endured a tough battle with her teammate and defending champion Dior-Rae Scott.

Scott set the CARIFTA record of 44.57m (146’ 2”) in Kingston last year, and Strachan toppled that this year with a massive throw of 46.07m (151’ 2”) to emerge as the new champion and CARIFTA record holder in the under-17 girls javelin.

Scott settled for the silver this time with a personal best heave of 45.13m (148’ 1”).

It was the only event of the weekend in which The Bahamas finished first and second.

Vanderpool finally got the breakthrough he was searching for, winning gold in the open boys pole vault with a height of 5.06m (16’ 7-1/4”), breaking both the national and CARIFTA records.

The old national record of 4.89m (16’ 0-1/2”) was set by his father Brent Vanderpool in 1987 and was one of the oldest national records on the books.

The old CARIFTA record of 5.05m (16’ 6-3/4”) was set by Thiery Baptiste of Martinique in Nassau in 2018.

The 50th Oaktree CARIFTA Games wrapped up on Easter Monday at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, ending a weekend in which the CARIFTA Cultural Village came alive with entertainment every night, a tea party for invited guests was well-received on Sunday, and the “Let’s Move Bahamas” CARIFTA Fun Run/Walk set the mood for the final day of action on the track and in the field.

Also, there was a mini Good Friday concert after a grand opening ceremony and an Easter Sunday church service prior to the morning session on the middle day of the championships.

Fans turned out in large numbers for the entire three days of the CARIFTA Games.

The games coincide with the nation’s 50th year of independence, and if the festivities this past weekend were any indication, the country could gear up for a thrilling golden independence anniversary this summer.

World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe served as the patron for the fun run/walk and also participated in the event.

The two-time Olympic champion proved that he still has something left in the tank, finishing in the top five of the 300-plus runners and walkers on the five-mile route.