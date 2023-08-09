Bail is a death sentence; fix the system!

Dear Editor,



On more than one occasion, our police commissioner, under controlled anger, registered his disappointments and frustrations about the frequency of targeted murders.

He pleaded with us to “get it right” with regard to the granting of bail, which has now become an automatic death sentence.

Our commissioner described the revolving door and lamented that persons were brought before the courts one day, only to walk the streets the next day or the next week.

The criminals are rolling over with laughter while thumbing their nose at the establishment as if to say “you can’t touch us”. There is no fear!

They see the law as toothless. They commit murder and inflict mayhem with reckless abandon, acting almost with impunity. They know all too well that if they are caught, they would granted bail in most instances because experts and laymen continue to remind us of suspects’ constitutional rights.

And so, what do they do? Some take matters into their own hands in an attempt to settle some score because they feel that the criminal justice system has failed them. That’s it!

Base on the law of probability, a person is more inclined to commit an act if he thinks he has a good chance of not being caught or punished.

With any number of bright legal minds in the legal profession, and with the power of our collective geniuses, we must find a way to untangle this convoluted predicament of granting bail because this wanton display of vigilante justice is untenable. It cannot stand.

In the name of peace and civility, how many more backyards, or playgrounds, or roadside murders can we tolerate?

How much more of our sons’ blood must splatter across the sidewalks at noonday while our mothers, sisters and daughters scream out in anguish and disbelief?

The fear is almost palpable amongst our people. Paralysis and inertia have seemingly invaded our collective consciousness.

The question is not whether we are smart enough to fix the bail issue, which undoubtedly we are, but rather if we are bold enough.

Judges and magistrates have some degree of latitude, but in the main, they apply the law.

Our political leaders and all the relevant agencies of the state must summon the courage and mount a coordinated and sustained effort to deal with this vexing bail issue in an attempt to reverse this current trend of targeted killings.

If not, we would be right back here next year, and the year after, wringing our hands in despair while updating the murder count.



— Zephaniah Burrows

