Bain and doubles partner achieve number two ranking

The 2021-2022 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) preseason rankings in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) are out, and Bahamian collegiate tennis player Jacobi Bain and his men’s doubles partner Juan Ramirez, of Colombia, rank second.

Bain and Ramirez hold the highest preseason ranking for their collegiate team, the Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) Gold Rush. They earned their ranking after runner-up finishes in the Gulf Region and ITA Cup tournaments in October. This placement will bode well for them in the upcoming collegiate tennis season.

The outstanding duo fell one win short of winning the title at the ITA Cup Championships, losing in the final to the number one seeded team, the Georgia Gwinnett College Grizzlies, in straight sets.

Bain and Ramirez fell to the Georgia Gwinnett pair of Agustin Tamagnone and Valentino Caratini, both Argentineans, in a straight sets final, 6-4 and 6-4, at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College in Rome, Georgia. For Tamagnone, it was his second title as he also won in singles.

Bain, a 6’1” 190-pound freshman for the Gold Rush men’s tennis team, had a fantastic preseason, appearing in three men’s doubles finals with Ramirez, a senior. They advanced to the doubles finals of the ITA Cup Championships with a three-set win over the number three seeded team of Nick Nienhaus, of Germany, and American Chris Papa from San Diego Christian College out of Santee, California. They won, 7-5, 4-6 and 1-0 (10-5).

In the opening round of the main draw, Bain and Ramirez scored a 6-4 and 6-4 victory over Vitek Subert, of the Czech Republic, and Australian Nathan Cooke of William Woods University out of Fulton, Missouri.

They were the runners-up from the ITA Gulf Regional Championships at the XULA Tennis Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, in October, and they won the men’s ‘B’ doubles competition at the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) National Championships at the South Fulton Tennis Center in College Park, Georgia, in September.

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) is congratulating Bain and Ramirez on their number two ranking, shooting to the top of the ITA doubles chart.