Bain earns conference player of the week honor

Bahamian collegiate tennis player Jacobi Bain snagged his first Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week honor for his performance for the Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) Gold Rush for the week dating February 6-12. The announcement came on Tuesday.

Bain is now the number one singles players for his school, which is ranked at number five nationally in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). His teammate Mathieu Strauss earned the player of the week honor the week before.

The Gold Rush played one opponent that week, taking on Loyola University (New Orleans) at home. Bain helped his team take down Loyola, their city rival, 4-3 for their 26th straight victory.

Bain and teammate Dedric Ray took care of Hyppolyte de Preville and Aubin Duchier, 6-2, in the doubles. In singles, Bain had a tough first set against Loyola’s Francisco Javier Arce Vieyra but in the end he won 7-6. He had an easier time in the second set coming away with a 6-3 victory.

Bain and the Gold Rush will head to Lawrenceville, Georgia to play in the Grizzly Invitational at the GGC (Georgia Gwinnett College) Tennis Facility. They will play against nationally number 13 ranked Cumberland University on Friday at 1 p.m. On Saturday, they will face off against the number two ranked Georgia Gwinnett College Grizzlies on the Grizzlies’ home court. Their final match will be on Sunday against the number eight ranked Lindsey Wilson College Blue Raiders at 10 a.m.

Sydney Clarke and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers picked up a key win over the Georgia State University Panthers on Sunday, and they sport a 3-3 win/loss record in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I.

Playing at the Hoover Met Tennis Center in Hoover, Alabama, they took down the Panthers, 4-1.

Clarke and doubles partner Maggie White did not get to finish their doubles match. The Panthers’ Michelle Mcube and Maria Paredes withdrew during the match.

In singles, Clarke played in the number three slot against Paredes but the Panthers ended the match as the Blazers had already won the dual. Clarke lost the first set 5-7 and was up 4-2 in the second set before the match ended.

Clarke and the Blazers were coming off a 7-0 loss against the University of Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.

The Blazers were in action yesterday against Samford University in Homewood, Alabama, kicking off their three-game road trip. They will play the Belmont University Bruins on Friday, at a neutral site, at Yarbrough Tennis Center in Auburn, Alabama.