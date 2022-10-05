Bain finishes second in doubles

Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) Gold Rush sophomore Jacobi Bain and his doubles partner Nereo Suarez had to settle for a runner-up position in men’s doubles at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Gulf ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) Regional Championships at the XULA Tennis Center over the weekend.

The top-seeded duo lost to second-seeded Texas A&M-Texarkana’s team of Alejandro Oviedo and Mauricio Trevino Velasco.

The first set was won 6-1 by the Texas A&M’s duo, but the Bahamian collegiate tennis player and his partner made a push in the second set, winning 6-4 to even the match at a set apiece.

In the end, they suffered the loss, 6-1, 4-6 and 10-7. Bain and Suarez will have to wait to be considered for an at-large bid for the ITA Cup, set for October 13-16 in Rome, Georgia. Bain and former doubles partner Juan Ramirez earned an at-large bid a year ago after placing second at the regionals.

Oviedo and Velasco earned an automatic bid for winning the tournament on Sunday.

To get to the final, the Gold Rush duo took down the Blue Mountain College (BMC) Toppers’ duo of Justin Van Amerongen and Rick Sakamoto, 8-1.

Bain was set to play in the singles championship as the fourth seed on Sunday against his teammate, third-seeded Mathieu Strauss. Bain was sick so Strauss picked up a walkover victory.

To get to the championship, Bain took down eighth-seeded Van Amerongen on Saturday, winning in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-2.

Bain had a 20-7 win/loss record last season in singles and was 26-9 in doubles. He was awarded the NAIA South Region Rookie Award for his efforts.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s (UAB) Sydney Clarke, a junior, was set to be in action at the Mercer Fall Classic in Macon, Georgia, last weekend. That tournament was postponed because of the passing of Hurricane Ian. She gets another chance to play this weekend, taking part in the Samford round robin tournament in Homewood, Alabama.

Elana Mackey and the Mars Hill Lions team were set to be in action against North Greenville University yesterday. That meeting was postponed. Mackey got her season underway last week Wednesday. Her Lions took down Johnson C. Smith College, 7-0.

In singles, Mackey took down Taylor Proffett, 6-1 and 6-0. In doubles, she and doubles partner Amanda Kadiri edged Proffett and Maykayla Ramos, 7-6.

The Lions return to action against Lees-McRae College at the Hart Tennis Complex in Mars Hill, North Carolina, on Saturday.