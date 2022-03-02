Bain helps Gold Rush defeat a top-15 opponent again

Bahamian collegiate tennis player Jacobi Bain was instrumental in his team’s success on Monday, as they defeated a top-15 ranked opponent on the road for third time in 11 days.

Bain and the Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) Gold Rush men’s tennis team, coming in at number 10 nationally, took down the No. 7 William Carey Crusaders, 4-1, at the Crusader Tennis Courts in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Playing in the number four singles match, Bain, a 6’ 1” 190-pound freshman, came back from a set down to defeat Crusaders freshman Lachlan Vickery, 4-6, 6-2 and 6-2. That victory gave the Gold Rush a commanding lead, and they went on to win the doubles point to clinch the series.

In their doubles match, Bain and sophomore player Megh Patel won over the team of Crusaders sophomores Tom Tillger and Tim Fischer, 6-1. For the Gold Rush, it was their third victory in 11 days over a top-15 ranked opponent in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Men’s Tennis Coaches Top-25 Poll, and the second during that time against a top-seven team.

The Gold Rush, down to its lowest pre-March position in the NAIA poll since 2013, appears ready for a significant climb.

“Our guys were in a nationals-type battle out there,” said XULA Head Coach Alan Green. “The atmosphere was hectic and loud, but our guys stepped up and played like some grown men. I’m proud of them for that.”

Bain, Patel and senior Santiago Perez won in singles and doubles for XULA (6-3), which won 4-0 against No. 15 University of the Cumberlands on February 18 and 4-1 against No. 4 Lindsey Wilson College the following day.

Perez and fellow senior Juan Ramirez clinched the doubles point for the Gold Rush with a 6-3 victory against sophomore players Daniil Klimov and Iskandar Karimov. Perez ended the dual on the first singles court when he rallied to defeat Klimov – No. 3 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) NAIA rankings – 3-6, 6-4 and 7-6 (13-11).

The next coaches top 25 rankings will be announced today.

Next up for Bain and the XULA’s men and women will be their second trip in three weeks to Lawrenceville, Georgia, where they will compete in the Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC) Spring Invitational at the GGC Tennis Facility. That event will run from Thursday to Sunday.