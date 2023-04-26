Bain, XULA advance to nationals

For a 14th consecutive time, the Xavier University at Louisiana (XULA) Gold Rush will be in the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) Championships as they won their NAIA unaffiliated group tournament on Saturday at the XULA Tennis Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Bahamian collegiate tennis player at XULA Jacobi Bain had to come back in his singles matchup against Kyllian Savary of the Our Lady of the Lake University Saints to help the Gold Rush win by a close 4-3 margin. The Gold Rush sport a 17-6 win/loss record, ranking number seven in the NAIA.

The Bahamian and doubles partner Nereo Suarez played at the number one spot against the Saints’ John Favelin and Guido Picasso. Bain and Suarez were up 5-2 when they ended the match as the Saints won the other two doubles matches to secure the doubles point.

Bain was back in action and looking to help his team win the singles portion of the dual and the championship. He played at the number one singles slot against Savary. Bain dropped the first set 1-6 and had to play a strong second set to tie the match. The sophomore won 6-3 and was able to close out the match with a 6-2 third set victory.

Three other Gold Rush players won their singles matches to give the Gold Rush the bid for a 14th consecutive national tournament appearance.

On Friday, the Gold Rush won their opening dual of the tournament, 4-2, against Lewis-Clarke State. Bain and Suarez lost their doubles match in that one. Bain played in singles and lost the first set, 3-6, but won the second set, 6-1. The third set was 4-4 before it was stopped as the Gold Rush had won the dual.

The NAIA nationals is set for May 16-20 in Mobile, Alabama.

In National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I play, Sydney Clarke and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Blazers fell in the first round of the Conference-USA Championship in Denton, Texas on Thursday. They finished the season with a 9-10 record.

They lost to the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners, 4-1. Clarke and doubles partner Maggie White lost to Magda Tuells and Alexsandra Zlatarava 3-6. Clarke was in action at the number two slot in singles and went against Alexandra Weir. Clarke lost the first set 3-6. She battled back in the second set but Weir was too much as the Bahamian fell 5-7.

It was the final Conference-USA Championship for the Blazers as they move their membership to the American Athletic Conference (AAC) next season.