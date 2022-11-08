BAISS Softball Championship games postponed

The inclement weather postponed the Bahamas Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS) Softball Championship games yesterday. BAISS has decided to postpone softball for the rest of the week as subtropical storm Nicole makes landfall in northwest Bahamas this evening or early tomorrow morning.

The junior division games were already underway when the rain started to fall at the Freedom Farm fields yesterday afternoon. Those best-of-three championships will now resume on Tuesday, November 15 at 4 p.m. Game two will be on Wednesday, November 16 at the same time.

In the junior boys division, Queen’s College Comets were up 3-0 at the top of the second inning against Temple Christian Sun. In the junior girls division, the Comets were up 10-0 against St. Augustine’s College Big Red Machine at the top of the first inning. Those games will continue from where they left off.

The senior division games never got underway. They will take place after the junior division games next week Tuesday.

Battling for the senior boys title are the Nassau Christian Schools Crusaders and the St. Augustine’s College Big Red Machine. The senior girls title will be decided between the Crusaders and the Queen’s College Comets.