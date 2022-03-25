BAMSI chair meets with stakeholders to discuss food security

Senator Tyrel Young, executive chairman of BAMSI, held a virtual meeting with a few industry stakeholders to discuss food security and ways to reduce the country’s food import bill.

The meeting was held on Tuesday, March 22.

The senator said he wanted to liaise with wholesalers, restaurants and organizations to discuss some of the issues they face and to encourage them to purchase locally grown produce.

“The fight for food security is a national responsibility as we are all key players in decreasing the food import bill,” he said.

He noted that research has shown that there is hesitancy by retailers and vendors to purchase locally. This meeting, he explained, was being held to address issues such as that. He also wanted to gauge members of the industry to find out what are some of the main produce they normally purchased locally, what new produce offerings they wanted to be provided locally and also to get feedback on their experience with buying locally. There were several overarching concerns that were voiced during the meeting.

Those issues included: the quality, grading and sizing of products, a need for more variety in produce offering including red onions, iceberg and romaine lettuce. The stakeholders also stated that there were frequent shortages in produce such as limes, plantains, lettuce, tomatoes, cassava and boniatos. The Senator explained that his team is currently working on repairing the grading machine. He said it should be back in operation in the coming weeks.

In addition, he said that plans are underway for the establishment of greenhouse parks throughout the country, in order to provide seasonal produce year round. There was also a call for variation of produce and processing of foods, such as the shredding of cabbage for coleslaw and offering canned goods such as canned tomatoes and other vegetables.

Young also said that BAMSI is in discussions with farmers about maximizing yield, ensuring variety and reducing over-abundance of certain produce. A meeting is being planned for June with farmers to discuss some of these issues.