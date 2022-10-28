Ban on further building on Spanish Wells commonage land

A mid growing concerns about the expansion of shantytowns, the Spanish Wells Commonage Committee has implemented a one year ban on building in the Blackwood area of mainland Eleuthera.

The ban went into effect on October 25, 2022.

In a letter, Ivanhoe Sweeting, the committee’s chairman, said the ban is on “any and all building, including additions to existing structures or making connection to BPL for power supply” in the community, which is within the Spanish Wells Commonage Land.

“We will not grant any such permission in light of the recent, drastic increase of illegal building by persons disregarding the laws of the land,” he wrote.

“These persons with no entitled right to the land are trespassing on the Spanish Wells Commonage and refuse to seek lawful permission for their actions.

“We have in the past voiced such but our words have thus far been ignored and disregarded.”

As a result, he said, the committee “must take action”.

In a Facebook post, Sweeting said the letter was delivered to the office of the administrator for North Eleuthera district council and the Ministry of Works on October 26.

He said Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) “will get theirs shortly”.

North Eleuthera Administrator Steven Wilson confirmed that his office received the letter, but he said he had not read it yet.

Minister of Agriculture and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting, who represents the area, declined to comment, and Minister of Works and Utilities Alfred Sears could not be reached up to press time.

Last month, Sears said an investigation will be launched into the development of unregulated shantytowns in Blackwood.

He said over 50 homes were built without the proper building control, town planning and inspections done.

Spanish Wells Chief Councillor Robert Roberts said the committee indicated that it had documented more than 400 structures in the shantytown.

He said Spanish Wells residents are concerned.

“This thing has been going on for a long time,” Roberts told The Nassau Guardian.

“The commonage committee was able to keep control over it for a number of years really. After [Hurricane] Dorian, the numbers have just exploded and you see people daily that you haven’t seen before.”

Sears led a delegation on a tour of the community last month.

Following the tour, he said he will call for a meeting with stakeholders to resolve the issue in accordance with the law.

“We recognize that we are dealing with communities and these issues require a multidimensional response which we will do,” Sears said.

“But we can’t allow this development to go any further and I’m asking all of the persons in Blackwood to cease any further construction.”