Bank-financed private construction activity remains constrained, states Central Bank

Although bank approvals for new construction homes increased in the fourth quarter of 2022, the growth was still lower than the previous year, according to Central Bank data.

The Central Bank stated in its recent quarterly report that while construction sector activity remained robust in the final quarter of last year, buoyed by foreign direct investment projects of varying scales, bank-financed domestic private sector activity remained constrained.

“In domestic financing developments, total mortgage disbursements for new construction and repairs – as reported by banks, insurance companies and the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation – rose by 21.4 percent ($4.7 million) to $26.7 million, albeit a moderation from the 23.5 percent increase in the corresponding period in the prior year. Underlying this outturn, residential disbursements grew by 26.6 percent ($5.6 million) to $26.7 million, extending the 22.4 percent growth in the previous year. Conversely, no commercial disbursements were recorded during the review quarter, vis-à-vis an uptick of $0.9 million in the preceding year,” the Central Bank of The Bahamas said.

“Total mortgage commitments for new buildings and repairs – a forward-looking indicator of domestic activity – fell by 17 to 47, relative to the same period in 2021, but the associated value increased by 15.4 percent to $15.8 million. Categorized by loan type, the number of undisbursed approvals for residential commitments reduced by 10 to 47, while the corresponding value appreciated by $4.7 million (41.8 percent) to $15.8 million. Moreover, there were no approvals for commercial disbursements for new buildings and repairs during the review quarter, compared to 7 commitments, valued at $2.6 million a year earlier.”

The Davis administration has approved in excess of $6 billion development projects.

Because of this, President of the Bahamian Contractors Association Leonard Sands said earlier this year that he projects construction activity to surpass pre-pandemic levels in 2023.