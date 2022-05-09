Bank profitability rebounded in 2021

After a pandemic induced net-loss of $6.7 million in 2020, domestic banks recovered net profit of $254.7 million in 2021.

The Central Bank of The Bahamas said the improvement was the result of reduced provisioning for bad debt and non-staff related expenses.

In 2021, banks reduced provisions for loan losses by $62.5 million (roughly 10 percent) compared to the $149.3 million build-up in 2020.

“The net interest margin reduced by $5.8 million (1.1 percent) to $533.0 million, following a decrease of a similar magnitude in the prior period. In particular, interest income declined by $4.3 million (0.7 percent) to $573.1 million, while interest expense increased by $1.5 million (4 percent) to $40.1 million. In contrast, income from commission & foreign exchange transactions rose by $9.3 million (22.7 percent) to $50.5 million, resulting in an uptick in the gross earnings margin of $3.5 million (0.6 percent) to $583.6 million,” the CBOB Annual Report for 2021 stated.

“Operating costs decreased by 11.6 percent ($53.8 million) to $411.3 million. Contributing to this development, non-staff outlays – including professional services, government fees and maintenance – declined by 20.8 percent ($60.7 million). In addition, occupancy costs fell by 4.1 percent ($0.6 million). Meanwhile, staffing costs grew by 4.1 percent ($6.4 million).”

Additionally, banks wrote off an estimated $171.4 million in delinquent loans during the review year, and recoveries totaled $31 million.

“The rise in total delinquencies was largely concentrated in the non-performing loans (NPL) segment, which grew by $53.4 million (11.2 percent), to $527.9 million, exceeding the $20.6 million (4.5 percent) build-up in 2020. However, short-term (31-90 day) arrears reduced by $46.6 million (15.6 percent) to $251.9 million, partly reversing the $66.2 million (28.5 percent) growth in the prior year. In line with these developments, the ratio of NPLs to total private sector loans rose by 1.2 percentage points to 9.6 percent; while short-term arrears as a ratio of total private sector loans decreased by 74 basis points, to 4.6 percent.”