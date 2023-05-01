Bar assoc. condemns PMs’ ‘attacks’ on judges

The Bahamas Bar Association has joined the Organization of Commonwealth Caribbean Bar Associations (OCCBA) in condemning criticisms of judges made recently by Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, which the regional association termed unfortunate, disturbing, reckless and dangerous.

“Prime Ministers Mottley and Gonsalves are well-known, popular and influential Commonwealth Caribbean leaders,” OCCBA said.

“The prime ministers have immense power and influence, and with such attributions come awesome responsibility including a duty to display leadership that is considered, measured and objective.

“OCCBA joins our colleagues and members of the legal profession throughout the Commonwealth Caribbean in the condemnation of these reckless and dangerous comments.”

Speaking recently at a CARICOM symposium on crime, Gonsalves, in comments that were widely reported, including in this publication, said, “There is, in aspects of our judiciary, a creeping lack of awareness as to some of the problems which we face.

“How can you give somebody who was charged with murder bail? Let’s be serious. How can you do that?

“I saw the numbers from The Bahamas. Where those judges live, on Mars?”

Mottley said, “When I practiced law, nobody got bail for murder.

“People did not get bail for murder. Now when I look at the stats, not just out of The Bahamas but in Barbados and all through the region, the people who are causing the greatest problems are charged with two, three and four murders. Something is fundamentally wrong.”

Mottley said Caribbean countries must ask how they intend to meet this challenge that is “undermining the rule of law in our countries”.

“We are going to have to find ways of cooperating from the level of the police to the level of the courts, but, in particular, forensics,” she said.

Bahamas Bar Association President Kahlil Parker called the prime ministers’ “attacks” “unwarranted” and expressed “continued confidence and pride in the judiciary and strong legal traditions of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas”.

OCCBA said it feels compelled to remind the prime ministers that “responsible leadership must not sacrifice the rule of law, constitutional principles, the presumption of innocence as well as the respect for regional justice systems and our judiciary on the altar of cheap sound bites and dangerous political rhetoric designed to score political points”.

The association said responsible leadership must recognize that Commonwealth Caribbean legal systems and constitutions all are designed to protect and preserve basic human rights and freedoms of varying degrees and in different manners.

It reminded: Any person awaiting trial and kept in custody shall be entitled to bail on reasonable conditions unless sufficient cause is shown for keeping him in custody; the state (and by extension its leaders) must observe and respect human rights; and the state (and by extension its leaders) must observe and respect the rule of law.

“We expect and urge the prime ministers, in the discharge of their leadership duties, to be careful, thorough and fair, being ever-mindful of their conduct, comments and remarks, lest the prime ministers appear to or become overzealous, unduly prejudicial and overreaching,” OCCBA said.

“The prime ministers have a duty to exercise their awesome and immense influence and powers responsibly, respectfully and in a circumspect manner.

“We certainly appreciate and understand that as regards the public, including the prime ministers, there is a right of individuals to responsibly, respectfully and peacefully disagree with the decisions of the courts and to question the application of the law by the judiciary, once such debates/commentary are not contemptuous of the court.

“However, we cannot agree that in the public discharge of their high political office that the prime ministers should make reckless utterances and remarks that may serve to or have the practical effect of undermining the justice system and the rule of law.

“The prime ministers electing not to be circumspect in the aforesaid circumstances is not, in our view, a sign of strength and vigilance by them, but conduct upon which we must comment adversely on this exuberance, particularly in the absence of any allegation of an irregular or perverse ruling from the bench.”

The regional association also reminded the prime ministers of the executive’s duty to “ensure that our judicial systems benefit from proper accommodation and facilities, and that our courts are properly staffed and resourced, so as to adequately tackle the many challenges, including the huge backlog of cases languishing at civil and criminal branches of various court systems.

“With the injection of much-needed human, technological and financial resources, the wheels of justice are expected to turn more efficiently and effectively.”

OCCBA urged the prime ministers to increase resources to the judicial system and to reduce the rhetoric aimed at it.

“We remind citizens of the Commonwealth Caribbean that the judiciary is a separate and independent branch of government that should not be unduly interfered with by the political directorate,” OCCBA said.

“The usual intellect, eloquence and creative rhetoric of the prime ministers, that we are accustomed to, is not lost on any of us. So, the attributed comments made by them in a public roundtable regional leadership conference attended by CARICOM leaders with many media outlets in tow, gives us moment for pause and concern.

“We urge careful introspection and hopeful immediate clarifications and retractions by the prime ministers as regards their unfortunate utterances.”