Barbara Braynen Lloyd, Retired Nurse aged 68 of Peanut Close, Eastwood Estates, died at her residence on Tuesday, 25th April, 2023.

She is survived by her Son: Kersch E. Lloyd; Grandchildren: Kersch & Jordyn Lloyd; Sisters: Marilyn Braynen, Angela Brennen, and Yvette Ward; Brothers: Joshua Braynen, Richard Brennen, and Vernal McFall; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.