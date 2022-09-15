Funeral service for the late Barbara Lexine Toote age 89 years of Rolling Hills Estates will be held at Hillview Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Tonique Williams-Darling Highway on Friday, September 16th, 2022 at 11:00a.m. Interment will follow at Southern Cemetery, Cowpen Road and Spikenard Road. Officiating will be Dr. Michael Toote, Sr., Pastor,Elder Lester Flowers and Dr. Michael Turner.

Left to cherish her memories are her: Children: Marilyn Toote, Brett Toote (Sandra), Hartley Wilkinson, Sonja Toote Brothers: Eric Strachan/Deceased (Isabel), Kermit Bowe, and Seron Adams (Veronica) Kenneth Strachan(Deceased) ;Sisters: Paula Strachan (Deceased), Ruth Edgecombe (Eddie), Andrea McDonald-Straw (Bernard), Marie Sealy, and Nadine Lewis; Nephews: Edward “Buttons” Bowe, Merlin Bowe, Trevor Edgecombe, Donovan Laing, Maurice McDonald, Charouis Sealy, Raleigh Roberson, Michael Toote, Christopher Toote, Mark Toote, and Roger Toote Nieces: Carmen Strachan Major, Crystal Bowe, Anita King (Lenn), Calvese Godet, Chrislyn Dean, Chassarie Bullard, Mary E. Higgs (Henry “Pancake”), Patricia “Chimmy” Saunders (Corey), Tia Roberts (Alexis), Joy Walker (Max), Gayle McDonald, and Ruth Andrea Adams; Step-children: Pamela Thompson (Earl), Churton Toote (Desiree), Keith Toote (Nisha), Vaughn Ricardo Toote, Jacklyn Toote, and Delores Toote Adopted Sons and Daughters: Yvonne Flowers (Lester), Inease Bullard (Ian), Beatrice Riley, Nurse Deborah Wallace, Tyrone Nabbie, and Herbert Glass Grandchildren: Althorne Toote, Sr. (Deceased), Jonathan Toote (Elvisa), Aaron Toote, Christen Wilkinson, Kristian Wilkinson, Keelan Wilkinson, Rashida Wilkinson, and Shavontay Ashe Adopted Granddaughter: Aleah Knowles Great Grandchildren: Josiah West, Jonathan Mallery, Gabriel Toote, Antonia Toote, Nathaniel Toote, Janae Toote, Sirell Sanchez Toote, A’nya Celest Edwards-Toote, Alayla Kalongi Toote, Althorne Toote, Jr. Mylan Dean, Jasmine Cleare, Serenity Trembly, Cherria Charlton, and Vernae Charlton Great-Great Grandchild: Majesty Dean; Step-Grandchildren: Byron(Cherise), Tinia, Kendra Cooper (Chris), Kenya, Earl “Andrew” Thompson(Tammy), Dion Thompson, Davinia Thompson, Patria Thompson, Monique, Troy, Veronique, Jahmal, Latoya, Ryan, Sophia, Jermaine, Vaughnique, Vonya, Vaughn’ Dre, Vaughn, Vonrico, Javaughn, Vaughnae Cousins: Arthur Bunch, Eileen Bunch, Ruth Sumner, June Pinder, Rose Bethel, Elease Scavella, Peter Strachan(Barbara), Dawn and Sandra Knowles, Manfred Strachan, Alfred Sears, Bettyann Grant ; Special Family & Friends: Sister Edwards, Sister Petrona Lewis (Freeport), Sister Joseph, Sister Patsy, Maud Deveaux and Family, Katress Wells, Antonya Toote, Renaldo Toote, Bettyann Grant, Nurse Deborah Wallace, Hart Family, Ayanna Archer, Kristina Miller (Enos), Anjamarie Charles (Ezzard), Ian Clarke, Nathasha Clarke (Bryan), Enid White-Gardiner (Steve), Kali Minnis, Michael Wilson, Joseph Moxey, Antionio Pratt, Michelle Swaby, Moss Family, Storr Family, Deondra Nabbie, Patrice and Debbie Nabbie, Nabbie Family, Deveaux Family, Fredericka Brown, Debbie Allen, Vernell Richardson and Family, Rachael Clarke, Christopher Clarke, Sharea Clarke, Don Cornish, Ije Cox-Calma(Charles), Mesha Smith, Fredrica Brown, Joan Thompson-Armbrister and Family, Katrenia Reeves-Jackman (Frank), Shirley Blythe, Nat Pellitier & Family, Patricia Ferguson, Anthony Johnson, Duncombe Family, Wilkinson Family H R Business Solutions & Marketing, Adelaide Church, Rolling Hills Community, Gladiators Dart Team, C.C. Sweeting Senior High Class of 78, C.H. Reeves Junior High Teachers. Medical Team: Dr. Crispen Gomez, Nurse Deborah Wallace, Nurse Cooper, and Cox Flamingo Gardens Clinic Home Care: Jessie Smith-Neymour, Janell Burnett, Joan Frances, Technician Stephen Brown, Sister Roach (Ft. Lauderdale).

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.