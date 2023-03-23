Funeral service for the late Barbara Mae Moss aged 80 of Flamingo Gardens, will be held on Friday, 24th March 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Pinewood Garden Ministries, Sapodilla Boulevard & Avocado Street. Officiating will be Senior Pastor Kimsley Ferguson. Interment will follow in Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road.

She is preceded in death by, Husband: Elkanah Moss; Son: Stephen Moss.

Left to cherish her memories are her Daughters: Cheryl Rahming (James) and Renee Major; Son: Pedro Moss; Brother: Theodore Bethel; Grandchildren: Jason, Cornell, Janica & Police Corporal 3473 Jatero Rahming of The Royal Bahamas Police Force (Monique), Renaldo, Able Woman Marine Hiltonique Major of The Royal Bahamas Defense Force and Hilisia Major, Pedro Hanna and Sanchia Moss; Great-grandchildren: Janiqua, Javanno, Cornell Jr., Jaylen, Jaquay, Jaterah and Jatero Jr. Rahming, Nario and Natario Moss, Tre’Veah Miller, Jonathan Missick, Dru and Dre Dorsette; Great-great-grandchild: Yujiro Knowles; Aunts: Beatrice Clarke and Pastor Alice Ferguson; Sisters-in-law: Naomi Moss, Elizabeth Adderley, Beaula McPhee & Loraine Moss; Nieces and Nephews: Michelle Rose, Bradley Munnings, Delerase, Dearce, Darona and Denisha Moss, Nikki, Nakell and Daranette Smith, Pedro McPhee, Yvonne, Beverly, Joan, Rose, Nelson and Winston Ferguson; Cousins: Paula, Patricia, Stephanie, Richard and Dwight Rahming, Arthur, Herman, Anthony, Audley, Lynden, Dario, Richmond, Mark, Christine and Joy Maycock, Eurika Rolle, Cynthia Armbrister, Christopher, Basil, Bishop Sterling and Lolitta Moss and Wilfred Rahming; Other Relatives and Friends: Hilton Major, Deandra McDonald, Deon Rocky Glinton, Winslow Hunt, Ackeem Whyte, Don Dorsette, Richard Williams, Coarleane Wesprie and family, Cinderetta and Whitfield Johnson and family, Ruth Brown, Cheryl Fountain, Sheila Aranah and family, Michael Brown, Princess Lafleur, Enamae Flowers, Shea Black, Sterling Thompson and family, Persis Cunningham and family, Karen Knowles, Shena Johnson and family, Maggie Milfort, Dorothy Hamilton, Miriam Dean, Rochelle Smith, Margo Evans and family, Bernell Miller and family, Stanley Turnquest, Erick Joseph, The Rahming Brothers and family, Senior Pastor Kimsley and Judy Ferguson and Pinewood Garden Ministries, Joanne Smith and family, Nadine Mitchell, The Hepburn family, The Fernander family, The DaCosta family, The Clarke family, The Storr family, The Wallace family, the entire community of Flamingo Gardens and many others too numerous to mention.

The family apologizes for any names left out.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC VIEWING