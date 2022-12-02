Celebration of A Gem Service

For

Barbara Maria Archer-Morris Age 69 Years of Nassau Village, will be held on Saturday, December 03, 2022 at 10am at New Covenant Baptist Church, East/West Highway. Pastor Trajean Jadorette, assisted by Bishop Simeon B. Hall, Pastor Emeritus and other Ministers of the Gospel will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

The Radiance of this “Sardonyx of A Gem” will always glow in the hearts of her

Mother: Ruby Mae Hepburn;

Brothers: Eric Miller, Tyrone, Keith and Mario Coakley, Anthony, Tyrone Sr., Lynden, Clifford, Wesley, Gregory, Warren, Omar, Jeffrey and Joey Archer;

Sisters: Michelle Coakley-Maycock, Vanessa Taylor, Judy Archer-Taylor, Joan, Theresa, Sandra, Patricia and Shenika Archer, Pamela Rolle, Sherry King, Valderine McCoy, Chinyere Archer-Rosensteel, Keva Josey, Chantal Moss, Alfreda Holbert, Fredericka Neely, Lindsay and Cheryl Bastian, Karen Bartlett and Carolyn Ferguson;

Numerous Nephews and Nieces Including: Keith Jr., Anson, Mario Jr., Rikaijh, Shelley and Katie Coakley, Macquella Walkes, Antonio and Aniesha Maycock;

One Uncle: Joel Hepburn (Bernadette);

Numerous Cousins Including: Joey and Monique Hepburn, William, Sandra and Rose Armbrister and Ida Burrows;

Brother-in-law: Patrick Maycock;

Sister-in-law: Rose Sealey;

Other Loving Family and Friends Including: The Morris family, Patrice Brathwaite, Joniqua Sands, Lorraine Flowers, Pauline Johnson, Drucilla Rodrigues, Drucilla Munnings, Catherine Coakley and their families, Vanria Hart, Hazel Major, Sandra Marshall, New Covenant Baptist Church, especially the Usher Board, Charlene Forbes, Hope Knowles, Olivia Tucker, Darnell Thompson and numerous other family and friends.

Public Visitation will be in the “Sardonyx Suite” Emerald Memorial Mortuary, Wulff Road & Pinedale Street (In the Rock of Ages complex) on Friday, December 02, 2022 from 1pm to 5pm and at New Covenant Baptist Church, East/West Highway on Saturday, December 03, 2022 from 9am.

Guest book can be signed at www.emeraldmemorialmortuary.com

Wulff Road & Pinedale Street ● P. O. Box N-3907 ● Nassau, New Providence, the Bahamas

Mobile: {242} 457-1986

Email: emeraldmemorialmortuary@outlook.com ● Website: www.emeraldmemorialmortuary.com