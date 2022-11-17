Obituaries

Barbara Maria Archer-Morris

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email November 17, 2022
0 117 1 minute read

Death Notice of A Gem

Barbara Maria Archer-Morris Age 69 Years of Nassau Village exchange this life for eternity, at her residence on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Barbara is preceded in death by her:

Husband: Garnet Franklyn Morris;

Daughter: Tanice Jarissa Russell;

The Radiance of this “Sardonyx of A Gem” will always glow in the hearts of her

Mother: Ruby Mae Hepburn;

Fifteen Brothers: Eric Miller, Tyrone, Keith and Mario Coakley, Anthony, Tyrone Sr., Lynden, Clifford, Wesley, Gregory, Warren, Omar, Jeffrey and Joey Archer and Richard Ferguson;

Twenty Sisters: Michelle Coakley-Maycock, Vanessa Taylor, Judy Archer-Taylor, Joan, Theresa, Sandra, Patricia and Shenika Archer, Pamela Rolle, Sherry King, Valderine McCoy, Chinyere Archer-Rosensteel, Keva Josey, Chantal Moss, Alfreda Holbert, Fredericka Neely, Lindsay and Cheryl Bastian, Karen Bartlett and Carolyn Ferguson;

Numerous: Nephews and Nieces;

Other Loving Family and Friends Including: George, William, Sandra and Rose Armbrister, Ida Burrows, Patrick Maycock, Rose Sealey, Catherine Coakley, Patrice Brathwaite and Joniqua Sands. 

Celebration of A Gem Service, will be announced when completed.

Check our website for updates.

Wulff Road & Pinedale Street, P. O. Box N-3907 ● Nassau, New Providence, the Bahamas

 Mobile: {242} 457-1986

Email: emeraldmemorialmortuary@outlook.comWebsite: www.emeraldmemorialmortuary.com

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email November 17, 2022
0 117 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Latoya Sherrine Stubbs

November 17, 2022

Antonio Pierre

November 17, 2022

Timcy Kirkwood Sweeting

November 17, 2022

Heather May Boorman

November 17, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button