Death Notice of A Gem

Barbara Maria Archer-Morris Age 69 Years of Nassau Village exchange this life for eternity, at her residence on Monday, November 14, 2022.

Barbara is preceded in death by her:

Husband: Garnet Franklyn Morris;

Daughter: Tanice Jarissa Russell;

The Radiance of this “Sardonyx of A Gem” will always glow in the hearts of her

Mother: Ruby Mae Hepburn;

Fifteen Brothers: Eric Miller, Tyrone, Keith and Mario Coakley, Anthony, Tyrone Sr., Lynden, Clifford, Wesley, Gregory, Warren, Omar, Jeffrey and Joey Archer and Richard Ferguson;

Twenty Sisters: Michelle Coakley-Maycock, Vanessa Taylor, Judy Archer-Taylor, Joan, Theresa, Sandra, Patricia and Shenika Archer, Pamela Rolle, Sherry King, Valderine McCoy, Chinyere Archer-Rosensteel, Keva Josey, Chantal Moss, Alfreda Holbert, Fredericka Neely, Lindsay and Cheryl Bastian, Karen Bartlett and Carolyn Ferguson;

Numerous: Nephews and Nieces;

Other Loving Family and Friends Including: George, William, Sandra and Rose Armbrister, Ida Burrows, Patrick Maycock, Rose Sealey, Catherine Coakley, Patrice Brathwaite and Joniqua Sands.

Celebration of A Gem Service, will be announced when completed.

