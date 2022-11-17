Barbara Maria Archer-Morris
Death Notice of A Gem
Barbara Maria Archer-Morris Age 69 Years of Nassau Village exchange this life for eternity, at her residence on Monday, November 14, 2022.
Barbara is preceded in death by her:
Husband: Garnet Franklyn Morris;
Daughter: Tanice Jarissa Russell;
The Radiance of this “Sardonyx of A Gem” will always glow in the hearts of her
Mother: Ruby Mae Hepburn;
Fifteen Brothers: Eric Miller, Tyrone, Keith and Mario Coakley, Anthony, Tyrone Sr., Lynden, Clifford, Wesley, Gregory, Warren, Omar, Jeffrey and Joey Archer and Richard Ferguson;
Twenty Sisters: Michelle Coakley-Maycock, Vanessa Taylor, Judy Archer-Taylor, Joan, Theresa, Sandra, Patricia and Shenika Archer, Pamela Rolle, Sherry King, Valderine McCoy, Chinyere Archer-Rosensteel, Keva Josey, Chantal Moss, Alfreda Holbert, Fredericka Neely, Lindsay and Cheryl Bastian, Karen Bartlett and Carolyn Ferguson;
Numerous: Nephews and Nieces;
Other Loving Family and Friends Including: George, William, Sandra and Rose Armbrister, Ida Burrows, Patrick Maycock, Rose Sealey, Catherine Coakley, Patrice Brathwaite and Joniqua Sands.
Celebration of A Gem Service, will be announced when completed.
