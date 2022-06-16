Obituaries

Barbara Marionette Pinder￼

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email June 16, 2022
30 Less than a minute

          Death Notice

Barbara Marionette Pinder age 59 years of Wild Guava Avenue, Pinewood Died on Wednesday June 8th,  2022 at Princess Margaret Hospital.

She is survived by her Husband: Don Pinder; Daughters: D’ Andrea, Dianca, and Donnell Pinder; Sisters: Janice McKinney, Wendy and  Lavanda Bain, Camille Bennett, Gayle Davis, Claudette Evans, Shantell Evans, Natheira Evans; Brothers: Cedric Bain, Tyrone and Dexter Bain, Marcus, Kayman, Maston and Dorin Evans; Grandson:Kayden Kenny and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian Advertisments Nassau Guardian Send an email June 16, 2022
30 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Advertisments Nassau Guardian

Related Articles

Photo of Leonard Lionel Johnson￼￼

Leonard Lionel Johnson￼￼

June 16, 2022
Photo of Jeremy  Deon Higgins￼

Jeremy  Deon Higgins￼

June 16, 2022
Photo of Cindy Marie Kemp

Cindy Marie Kemp

June 16, 2022
Photo of Lucille Colebrooke

Lucille Colebrooke

June 16, 2022
Check Also
Close
Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please support our local news by turning off your adblocker