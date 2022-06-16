Death Notice

Barbara Marionette Pinder age 59 years of Wild Guava Avenue, Pinewood Died on Wednesday June 8th, 2022 at Princess Margaret Hospital.

She is survived by her Husband: Don Pinder; Daughters: D’ Andrea, Dianca, and Donnell Pinder; Sisters: Janice McKinney, Wendy and Lavanda Bain, Camille Bennett, Gayle Davis, Claudette Evans, Shantell Evans, Natheira Evans; Brothers: Cedric Bain, Tyrone and Dexter Bain, Marcus, Kayman, Maston and Dorin Evans; Grandson:Kayden Kenny and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.