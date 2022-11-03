Obituaries

Barbara Petrona Elizabeth Smith née Brown

Barbara Petrona Elizabeth Smith née Brown, aged 72, of Seabreeze Estates, died at Doctors Hospital on Monday, October 31st, 2022.

She is survived by her Husband: Cyril Smith; Daughter: Tammi Smith-Symonette; Sons: Mario, Kirkwood, and Terrence Smith; Grandchildren: Salena Ferguson, Shania Smith, Donavon Symonette, Danielle and Gabrielle Smith, Laila, and Remington Smith; Sisters: Eulogia, Maria, Greta, and Norma Brown, Theresa Brown-Dorsett; Brothers: Samuel, Allen, Waltham, and Timothy Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

