Barbara Petrona Elizabeth Smith née Brown, aged 72, of Seabreeze Estates, died at Doctors Hospital on Monday, October 31st, 2022.

She is survived by her Husband: Cyril Smith; Daughter: Tammi Smith-Symonette; Sons: Mario, Kirkwood, and Terrence Smith; Grandchildren: Salena Ferguson, Shania Smith, Donavon Symonette, Danielle and Gabrielle Smith, Laila, and Remington Smith; Sisters: Eulogia, Maria, Greta, and Norma Brown, Theresa Brown-Dorsett; Brothers: Samuel, Allen, Waltham, and Timothy Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.