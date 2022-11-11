Funeral Service for the late Barbara Petrona Smith age 72,of Seabreeze Estates will be held at 10:00 am on Friday 11th November, 2022 at Holy Cross Anglican Church, Highbury Park. Celebrant,Canon Peter Scott assisted by other members of the clergy. Interment will follow in Lakeview Gardens & Mausoleum, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Left to cherish fond memories of Barbara are, her Husband: Cyril Smith; Children: Mario and Flora Smith, Tammi and Donald Symonette, Kirkwood and Shanressa Smith and Terrence and Charlene Smith; Grandchildren: Salena and Ishmael Ferguson, Donavon Symonette, Shania Smith, Danielle and Gabrielle Smith, Laila and Remington Smith; Brothers: Pastor Samuel Brown, Allan Brown, Deacon Timothy Brown and Waltham Brown, William, Elvis, Clement and Glenroy Cartwright; Sisters: Pastor Marva Brown, Greta Brown, Eulogia Brown, Norma Brown, Theresa Dorsette, Cheryl Cartwright-Bethell, Ida Cartwright-Babbs and Cassandra Cartwright-Lewis; Sisters-in-law: Elizabeth Brown, Darnelle Brown and Norma G. Brown, Lulamae Smith, Cheryl Ferguson; Aunts: Joanna Brown and Monica Brown; Uncles: Arthur Brown; Nieces: Amanda Dames, Sharelle, Sharene and Sharneice Brown, Charlissa Rahming, Timeca Brown, Samantha Kelly, Cassiopeia Brown, Kiarae and Kaiyah Dorsett, Sherry Brown, Charmaine Leadon, Patrice Johnson, Monique Cooper; Nephews: Anwar and Carissa Pople, Trevor (TJ) Farrington, Travis Brown, Ahmmad Brown, Courtney and Chauncy Bethell, Akheem Martin, Mikhail Thompson, Mark, Sherland and Krysten Brown; Grandnephews: Ayden Brown, Jamiko Roxbury, Darius Lunn, Tristan and Trenton Kelly; Grandniece: Maliah Brown, Trevette Jacobo, Treva Farrington; Great grand nieces and nephews: Arianna, Nehemiah, Hezekiah, Iziah and Elizabeth Pople, Karissa Farrington, O’Neil Higgs Jr., andJaylen Jacobo; Cousins: Ruthmae, Leroy, and Henry Collie, Marion Evans, Yvette (Herbert) Coakley, Dwayne (Daphne) Williams, Cleary Jane Cooper, Caffiene Jean-Jacques, Frank Brown, Patrick Brown, Patrice Minnis, Arthur Brown Jr. and Tamika Neymour, Sandra (Mervyn) Rahming, Kingsley (Sheila) Black, Sheila (Roderick) Murphy, Stephen (Lydia) Sands, Prince (Betsy) Mitchell, Willacie Mitchell, Calvese (Everydon) Clarke, Maxine (Tyrone) Wilson, Ulean Mitchell, Carlton Mitchell, Melony (Kenny) Mackey, Reuben Smith, Carolyn Barr, Neutal Rolle, Paulette Dixon, Anthony Brown, Esthermae Brown-Johnson, Daphanie Hanna and Andrew Brown and their families; Friends and other family including: Beryl Ferguson, Deaconess Sheila Strachan, Barbara Darell, Lorraine Moss, Beverley Clarke, Pauline Allen-Dean, Staff of Royal Bank of Canada, Holy Cross Anglican Church Family, The Zion Baptist Church Family, The Remnant Tabernacle of Praise family, and Dr. Magnus Ekedede.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday November 10th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be no viewing at the church.