Barracuda hosts first swim meet of the season

The Barracuda Swim Club kicked off the 2021-2022 Bahamas Aquatics swimming season with the 7th Annual CG Atlantic Medical Invitational on Saturday, November 27 at the Betty Kelly-Kenning National Aquatics Center.

In the two-session meet, local and out-of-town swimmers were in action. Last season, there were meets but no spectators, due to COVID-19 protocols. This season, under the new COVID-19 guidelines, spectators are back in the stands. They made the best of it as they cheered loudly for their favorite clubs.

Barracuda President Philice Albury said she is grateful for the support of their title sponsor, CG Atlantic. She said she was happy with the performances and that the health protocols were adhered to.

“This is the first meet back, so the swimmers are getting back to it and acclimated to racing again. For the first meet out, I think we had some decent performances. We had a lot of first-time swimmers who were out and very excited to swim in a meet for the first time. We are happy to be getting back to the new normal and kids having an outlet and to be able to swim,” she said.

Albury said it is good to have the parents and supporters back in the stands screaming again, and added that the swimmers love it.

Mako Aquatics Club’s Anish Roy was dominant in the 11-12 boys’ division, winning all five of his races. The 12-year-old ended up as the high point scorer in that division with 45 points.

On Saturday morning, he won the 50 meters (m) backstroke, 100m freestyle and the 200m individual medley (IM). In the 50m back, he dropped his time from 30.91 seconds to 30.29 seconds. Roy also dropped time in the 100m free when he swam 1:00.14, which was an improvement from his previous best time of 1:00.57. In his final event for the morning, Roy swam his way to a 2:41.84 clocking in the 200m IM.

Roy returned in the evening and swam in the 50m free and the 100m back. In the 50m free, he touched the wall in 26.33 seconds, which was an improvement from his previous best time of 26.83 seconds. Roy powered his way to a 1:09.32 clocking to win the 100m back race.

In the 9-10 girls’ division, Saleste Gibson from Barracuda convincingly came away with the high point award with 43 points. She won the 400m free in the morning session with a time of 5:31.07, dropping six seconds from her previous personal best of 5:37.91. Her teammate Christin-Alyssa Clarke was able to knock a little over 20 seconds off her previous personal best when she swam 5:55.70. Their teammate Alissa Ferguson was third in a time of 6:06.44.

Gibson also won the 100m free after lowering her previous time of 1:09.25 to 1:07.71. Mako’s Dndn McKenzie was second behind Gibson when she shaved eight seconds off her previous best time to clock 1:12.97. Lyford Cay Swim Club’s Jaylah Threadgill improved by six seconds on her previous personal best, clocking 1:17.84 to place third.

Gibson also won the 50m free and 100 back events. In the 50m free, she clocked 30.18 seconds to win that race. She posted a time of 1:24.97 to win the 100m back event.

Bahamas Aquatics Federation President Algernon Cargill was at the meet and was happy that the swimmers returned to action.

“This is the first meet of the year and, so far, we are pleased with the progress. It puts us on the road to performing well at CARIFTA. Whenever we have younger swimmers, the parents come out. From that perspective, it is very exciting to have fans back in the stands. It adds to the chemistry and electricity of the meet. With the parents back in the stands, we can see improved performances,” Cargill stated.

Joshua Murray, who swims for the Black Marlins Swim Club, came away with the top award in the 15-and-over boys’ division. He finished the meet with 34 points. In the 15-and-over girls’ division, it was a close race for the high point award. In the end, it was Lyford Cay Swim Club’s Delaney Mizell who won with 36 points.

Swimming his way to be awarded the high point award in the 13-14 boys’ division was the YMCA WaveRunners Marvin Johnson. The 14-year-old tallied 36 points. Kyana Higgs, who competed for the host club, won the 13-14 girls’ division with a score of 34 points.

In the 11-12 girls’ division, Alanna Murray from the Black Lightning Club and Madison Gilbert from the Barracuda Club tied for the high point award with 36 points each.

Winning the high point award for the 9-10 boys’ division was Alexander Murray from the Black Marlins. He finished with 38 points.

In the 8-and-under boys’ division, Nitayo Knowles from the YMCA Waverunners received the top award, finishing with 36 points. Mako’s Taylen Nicolls won the 8-and-under girls’ division with 43 points.

The next meet on the swimming calendar will be the Bahamas Aquatics Holiday Meet set for Saturday, December 18 at the same location.