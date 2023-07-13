Funeral service for Barrett Addison Russell Sr., 81 yrs., a resident of a resident of #44 Sapphire Ridge, San Souci, will be held at St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Wulff & Baillou Hill Roads, on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Father Roderick Bain. Interment follows in Eastern Cemetery, Shirley Street.

He was survived by his wife: Verna Angela Russell (nae Albury); Son: Barrett Russell Jr.; Daughter: Christina Russell (Gerard) Culmer; Grand Child: Jaylin Mark Russell; Step-Grandson: Gervardo Culmer; Aunt: Rev. Dr. Gertrude Moss; Brothers in Law: Preston Albury Jr. “Slinger”, Raymond Albury “Perry” (deceased), Alphonso “Chicken” Albury, James and Preston Albury III; Sisters in Law: Melvina Albury J.P., Valrie Albury Seymour, Mary Russell, Sharon Albury, Celestine Albury, Minerva Albury Bacon, Omath Albury, Sharon Albury Benette, Patrica Albury Cook, Nora Albury, Georgina Albury Francis, Judith Albury Armbrister; Nephews: Alpin Russell III, Orville Walcott, Shamal Stubbs (deceased), Jason Albury, Crispin Albury, Davie Adams, Deandro Thomas; Nieces: Arlene Russell Albury, Maria, Anya and Myra Russell, Acchia and Amyra Albury, Dafena and Shara Seymour, Tereah Albury Thomas, Tia Maria Albury, Tashena Albury Adams; Cousins: Ethelyn Morley, Francina Horton, Dennis (Patrece) Darling, Sr., Gloria (Ian) Gilbert, Joyce Pratt and Dr. Alvery (Patrick) Hanna, Enith Darling; Eunice McKinney, Sandra (Bishop Rudolph) Pinder; Bishop Winslow (Shirley) Moss, Icelyn Cates, Glenda Rolle, Thelma Miller, Sidney Russell, Louise Russell, numerous Grand Nieces and Nephews and a host other relatives and friends.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday.