DEATH NOTICE

Barrett Addison Russell Sr., 81 yrs., a resident of #44 Sapphire Ridge, San Souci, passed away at his residence on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Verna Russell; 1 daughter: Christina Russell-Culmer; 1 son: Barrett Russell Jr.; 1 aunt: Rev. Gertrude Moss & a host of other relatives & friends.