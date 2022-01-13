Obituaries

Basil “Barney” Thompson

Graveside Funeral service for Basil “Barney” Thompson,  79 yrs., a resident of  Breadfruit St., Pinewood Gardens & formerly of Deep Creek, Eleuthera, will be held at Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.  Officiating will be Pastor Samuel L. Brown.

Basil was predeceased by his: Parents: Harold and Lorene Thompson, Brothers: Wilfred and Willard Thompson and Albert Sands.

Left to cherish his memories are his Sisters::Rachel Thompson,, Cynthia Thompson Stewart, Elizabeth Brown and Doreen Thompson; Brother: Arlington Alphonso Anderson; Nieces and Nephews: Valarie, Malca (Enrique), Theodore Thompson, Singleton Cox,, Chrishna and Keith Thompson, 

Grand Nieces and Nephews: Harold and Brandon Wilson, Ciara,, Caden and Carai Thompson, and many other loving family members and friends.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Tuesday..

