Basil Leroy McQuay
Funeral service for Basil Leroy McQuay, 73 yrs., a resident of #21 Meadows Street, will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Street North, on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Father Glen C. Nixon. Interment follows in Catholic Cemetery, Tyler Street.
Left to cherish his memories are his
Children: Tiffany McQuay, Quetell McQuay and Valarie McQuay
Sisters: Rosemary Rolle, Betty Bastian, Patricia McQuay-Babb and Maxine Cooper
Grandchildren: Erica and Diamonique Pratt, Danez, Romeo and Kieno Grant, Leron Sweeting, Latario Johnson, Bruianna and Branique
Nieces: Page, Tamika, Therasetta, Deandra, Chaquell, Lashan’te Cooper, Alera Smith, Eritca, Elana and Erin McQuay, Monique McQuay-McCartney, Sonia Rolle, Stanell Babb, Aeisha Rolle, Blair Bastian Neely
Nephew James Cooper, Stanley Babb, Mario & Dario Rolle, Gerhart & Evan McQuqy, Kaelan McCartney, Janai and Jesse Babb & Aquilo Deveaux
Aunts: Harriet McQuay, Valderine, Pearl, Lucetta Fox;
Uncle: Edwin Taylor
Cousins Terry Jolly & family, Alexander, Sean II, Garrad Lewis, Pam & Pat Rolle
Numerous grandnieces & nephews
Other family & friends including: Naomi & Brian Dean, Dorsette family, Betty Cartwright & family, Chapel Street family, Seymour family, Tika Moss & family, George & family, Paul Sweeting & family, Erinn Grant & family, Eric Pratt & family, David Mason & family, Audie McKenzie & family, Crystal Palace family including Philip Armbrister, Henry Wallace, Evan, Franklin Stubbs, Michelle Patterson, the staff of Princess Margaret Hospital.
Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday.