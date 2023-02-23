Funeral service for Basil Leroy McQuay, 73 yrs., a resident of #21 Meadows Street, will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, West Street North, on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Father Glen C. Nixon. Interment follows in Catholic Cemetery, Tyler Street.

Left to cherish his memories are his

Children: Tiffany McQuay, Quetell McQuay and Valarie McQuay

Sisters: Rosemary Rolle, Betty Bastian, Patricia McQuay-Babb and Maxine Cooper

Grandchildren: Erica and Diamonique Pratt, Danez, Romeo and Kieno Grant, Leron Sweeting, Latario Johnson, Bruianna and Branique

Nieces: Page, Tamika, Therasetta, Deandra, Chaquell, Lashan’te Cooper, Alera Smith, Eritca, Elana and Erin McQuay, Monique McQuay-McCartney, Sonia Rolle, Stanell Babb, Aeisha Rolle, Blair Bastian Neely

Nephew James Cooper, Stanley Babb, Mario & Dario Rolle, Gerhart & Evan McQuqy, Kaelan McCartney, Janai and Jesse Babb & Aquilo Deveaux

Aunts: Harriet McQuay, Valderine, Pearl, Lucetta Fox;

Uncle: Edwin Taylor

Cousins Terry Jolly & family, Alexander, Sean II, Garrad Lewis, Pam & Pat Rolle

Numerous grandnieces & nephews

Other family & friends including: Naomi & Brian Dean, Dorsette family, Betty Cartwright & family, Chapel Street family, Seymour family, Tika Moss & family, George & family, Paul Sweeting & family, Erinn Grant & family, Eric Pratt & family, David Mason & family, Audie McKenzie & family, Crystal Palace family including Philip Armbrister, Henry Wallace, Evan, Franklin Stubbs, Michelle Patterson, the staff of Princess Margaret Hospital.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday.