Bastian appointed non-resident ambassador to Central American Integration System

Businessman Sebastian Bastian was appointed non-resident ambassador to the Central American Integration System (SICA), Prime Minister Philip Davis announced yesterday.

“I have appointed an ambassador to the countries of the SICA, and he is here with me today,” Davis said during the CARICOM-SICA summit in Belize yesterday.

“It is a sign of my country’s commitment to engagement in the region at a level that has heretofore not existed.

“I have asked His Excellency Sebas Bastian to be vigorous in his engagement with the region and use his business acumen and skills in outreach for the mutual benefit of our countries and our peoples. I know he will do well.”

SICA member states include Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

Bastian is the CEO of Island Luck, the largest gaming house in the country. He is also the owner of Eyewitness News and other businesses, and has contributed significantly to charitable organizations in the country.

Last May, former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis appointed Bastian as non-resident ambassador to South Africa.

Following that announcement, a group of pastors penned a statement criticizing Minnis for the appointment.

“Prior to the 2014 Gaming Act, Mr. Bastian owned and profiteered from an online gaming enterprise despite the decries from the church and society at large warning of the negative social impact of such activities,” the group, Save Our Bahamas, said.