Bastian, Carey make ‘B’ cut times in the NCAA

Bahamian collegiate swimmers Izaak Bastian and DaVante Carey wrapped up the first half of their seasons this past weekend, posting National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) “B” cut times for their respective schools.

Bastian was in action for the Florida State University (FSU) Seminoles at the Georgia Tech Invite at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia, that began on Thursday and wrapped up on Saturday. Carey was in action for the McKendree University Bearcats at the Purdue Invitational at the Doris Z. Holloway Pool in West Lafayette, Indiana that also began on Thursday and wrapped up on Saturday.

The Seminoles swim in the NCAA Division I, and Carey got the “B” cut time in the 100- and 200-yards breaststroke events. He swam in the 100 yards breast A final and finished with a NCAA “B” cut time of 52.27 seconds to claim the silver medal. Winning that race was Auburn University Tigers’ Reid Mikuta who posted a time of 51.33 seconds. Finishing third was the University of Florida Gators’ Dillon Hillis who clocked 52.37 seconds.

Bastian also made a “B” cut when he swam 1:57.27 in the 200-yards breast to finish sixth in the A final. He swam 1:57.01 in the preliminaries.

Carey got an NCAA Division II “B” cut in the 50-yards freestyle, 100-yards backstroke, the 200-yards freestyle relay and the 400-yards medley relay.

He recorded a time of 48.59 seconds in the 100-yards breaststroke. Carey was in the C final where he was the second one to touch the wall.

In the 50-yards free, the 19-year-old posted a time of 20.49 seconds to go under the “B” cut. He swam in the B final and finished eighth.

He and his teammates then reached the “B” standard in the 200-yards free relay and the 400-yards medley relay.

In the 200-yards free relay, Carey along with Gregg Lichinsky, Caleb Law and Xander Skinner clocked 1:19.03 to finish fourth in that race.

In the 400-yards medley, he swam with Lichinsky and Skinner once again. This time they added Filipe Pinheiro to make up the quartet and they clocked 3:12.47 as they placed fifth.

His team recorded 29 NCAA “B” cut times in total at the Purdue meet.

Carey will represent The Bahamas at the inaugural Junior Pan American Games, set for November 25 to December 5, in Cali, Colombia. The national record holder in the 50 meters (m), 100m and 200m backstroke events will compete in the men’s 100m free, the men’s 100m fly, the men’s 100 and 200m back, and the mixed 400m free relay.

Bastian and Carey will return to collegiate action in January 2022.